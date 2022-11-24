Tabletop Awards 2022

Vote for your favourite tabletop games of the year!

Have your say and discover the best board games and RPGs of 2022 at the Tabletop Awards

Vote now
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Black Friday board game and tabletop deals 2022

Deal with these discounted dice-rolling diversions.
Corinna Burton avatar
Deal by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Additional contributions by
Published on

As winter rolls around - ha - many will be looking to grab a few bargain board game deals this Black Friday. And with so many deals already live, and with more coming by the minute, whether planning for Christmas, birthdays or just long nights of arguments between friends and family - you are sure to found some great cardboard deals below.

Black Friday 2022 board game and tabletop deals

To make it all the easier, we've divided it into sections based on the most popular searches, as well as by the UK and US (as it isn't uncommon for one to have deals that the other doesn't have). And of course, we'll update and edit this list over time. Expect more deals throughout the day.

We're also keeping tabs on the best D&D Black Friday deals and MTG Black Friday deals, so make sure to check out our respective guides to snag some awesome deals.

Black Friday board game deals

UK

Alien: The RPG Starter Set

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £32.39

Tales from the Loop RPG - Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £31.58

Mutant: Year Zero - The Gray Death

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £17.99

Hunt for the Ring

Buy from Ares Games for around £42

Sails of Glory - Starter Set

Buy from Ares Games for around $74.78

Exploding Kittens: Original Edition

Buy from Exploding Kittens for £10

Exploding Kittens: Recipes for Disaster

Buy from Exploding Kittens for £20

Throw Throw Burrito

Buy from Exploding Kittens for £17.49

Pandemic

Buy from Zatu Games for £25.89

Telestrations

Buy from Amazon UK for £26.99

Ticket to Ride

Buy from Amazon UK for £33.99

Splendor

Buy from Zatu Games for £20.85

7 Wonders Duel

Buy from Zatu Games for £17.19

Just One

Buy from Zatu Games for £14.49

Catan Junior

Buy from Amazon UK for £25.95

Werewolves of Miller's Hollow

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.19

Unlock! Star Wars

Buy from Amazon UK for £21.99

Century: Spice Road

Buy from Zatu Games for £24.29

Throw Throw Avocado

Buy from Amazon UK for £17.99

Jenga

Buy from Amazon UK for £13

Monopoly

Buy from The Entertainer for £15.60

Cluedo Classic

Buy from Amazon UK for £13.99

Risk

Buy from Amazon UK for £25.16

Trivial Pursuit: Classic Edition

Buy from Amazon UK for £20.39

Monopoly: The Lord of the Rings Edition

Buy from Amazon UK for £25.80

Monopoly Builder

Buy from Amazon UK for £19.99

Dark Souls: The Board Game - Manus, Father of the Abyss Expansion

Buy from Amazon UK for £44.84

Animal Adventures: Secrets of Gullet Cove - Dogs of Gullet Cove

Buy from Amazon UK for £17.29

Funkoverse Strategy Board Game: Game of Thrones

Buy from Amazon for £20

Star Trek Adventures RPG - Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £31.73

Star Trek Adventures RPG - Klingon Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £33.74

Infinity RPG - Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £26.99

Conan RPG - Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £23.63

Kung Fu Panda Board Game

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £35.19

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms - Core Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £23.63

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare - RPG Expansion Book Special Edition

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £20.99

Mutant Chronicles RPG: Third Edition

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £25.59
Watch on YouTube

US

Hunt A Killer

Save up to 60% on premium games

Paperback

Buy from Fowers Games for $28.82

Hardback

Buy from Fowers Games for $32

Paperback Adventures

Buy from Fowers Games for $27

Fugitive

Buy from Fowers Games for $26.50

Burgle Bros.

Buy from Fowers Games for $26.50

Burgle Bros. 2

Buy from Fowers Games for $26.50

Renegade Game Studios Black Friday sale

Save up to 90% until Nov 27th

Hunt for the Ring

Buy from Ares Games for $49.90

Sails of Glory - Starter set

Buy from Ares Games for $89.90

Black Rose Wars

Buy from Ares Games for $89.90

Europe Divided

Buy from Ares Games for $39.90

Deadlands: The Weird West - Core Rules Bundle for Foundry VTT

Buy from PEG for $39.99

Savage Worlds Adventure Edition - Core Rules for Foundry VTT

Buy from PEG for $9.99

Alien: The RPG Starter Set

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $38

Tales from the Loop RPG - Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $37

Exploding Kittens: Original Edition

Buy from Amazon US for $9.99

Exploding Kittens: Recipes for Disaster

Buy from Amazon US for $12.49

Throw Throw Burrito

Buy from Amazon US for $12.49

Settlers of Catan

Buy from Amazon US for $30

Ticket to Ride

Buy from Amazon US for $30

Pandemic

Buy from Amazon US for $32

Splendor

Buy from Amazon US for $32

Azul

Buy from Amazon US for $31.99

Just One

Buy from Amazon US for $19.99

Dark Souls: The Card Game

Buy from Amazon US for $36.95

Lost Cities: Rivals

Buy from Amazon US for $9.20 with $3.50 coupon

Legendary: James Bond Expansion

Buy from Amazon US for $42.43

Arkham Horror: The Card Game - Dark Side of The Moon Mythos Pack

Buy from Amazon US for $16.99

Umbra Via

Buy from Amazon US for $28

Exit: The Game 4-Pack Escape Room

Buy from Amazon US for $49.95

Exit: The Secret Lab

Buy from Amazon US for $14.54

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Core Set

Buy from Amazon US for $79.96

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Ant-Man and Wasp Character Pack

Buy from Amazon US for $38

Million Dollar Script

Buy from Amazon US for $7.89

Star Trek Adventures RPG - Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $37

Star Trek Adventures RPG - Klingon Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $40

Infinity RPG - Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $31

Conan RPG - Core Rulebook

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $28

Kung Fu Panda Board Game

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $41

Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms - Core Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $28

Fallout: Wasteland Warfare - RPG Expansion Book

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $25

Mutant Chronicles RPG: Third Edition

Buy from Magic Madhouse for $30
Watch on YouTube

Keep an eye on our Black Friday Dungeons & Dragons deals hub for more of the best D&D deals.

Alternatively, if you want some further details, check out our page on how to play Dungeons and Dragons 5E, or take a look at how you can make a Commander deck in Magic: The Gathering right here, one of the most popular formats in MTG right now!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author

Corinna Burton avatar

Corinna Burton

Commerce Editor

Like what we do at Dicebreaker? Support us!

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch