Here's where to pre-order MTG: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth bundles, commander decks and booster packs

Magic the Gathering has formed an alliance with The Lord of the Rings, bringing you an all-new Universes Beyond set. The MTG: Tales of Middle-earth set is due for release on 23rd June 2023 and there are gift bundles, commmander decks and boosters now available to pre-order in the UK and US.

The Lord of the Rings themed set features beautifully illustrated cards for players and collectors to add to their decks, including serialised card releases, and special treatments printed in limited quantities. So, if you want to be in with a chance of pulling the only English-language One Ring card in the world, you'll need to make sure you pick up some Collector's Booster Packs.

Read on to find out where to pre-order the MTG: Tales of Middle-earth set in the UK and US:

Where to pre-order MTG: Tales of Middle-earth cards in the UK

MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Bundles

MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit

MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Commander Decks

MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Booster Packs and Boxes

Where to pre-order MTG: Tales of Middle-earth cards in the US

MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Bundles

MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit

MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Commander Decks

MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Booster Packs

