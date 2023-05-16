Here's where to pre-order MTG: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth bundles, commander decks and booster packs
Pre-order today so that your package arrives precisely when it means to.
Magic the Gathering has formed an alliance with The Lord of the Rings, bringing you an all-new Universes Beyond set. The MTG: Tales of Middle-earth set is due for release on 23rd June 2023 and there are gift bundles, commmander decks and boosters now available to pre-order in the UK and US.
The Lord of the Rings themed set features beautifully illustrated cards for players and collectors to add to their decks, including serialised card releases, and special treatments printed in limited quantities. So, if you want to be in with a chance of pulling the only English-language One Ring card in the world, you'll need to make sure you pick up some Collector's Booster Packs.
Read on to find out where to pre-order the MTG: Tales of Middle-earth set in the UK and US:
Where to pre-order MTG: Tales of Middle-earth cards in the UK
MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Bundles
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth gift bundle - £69.99 from Game
Gift yourself or someone this box that includes a 15-card Collector Booster full of Rare cards and shiny foils. The included Collector Booster pack may also include a Serialized Ring card including the Serialized Elven, Dwarven, or Human Sol Ring cards and The One Ring.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Bundle - £49.95 from Magic Madhouse
This bundle includes eight The Lord of the Rings Tales of Middle-earth MTG Set Boosters, four Traditional Foil alternate-art cards, 40 Land cards (20 foil, 20 nonfoil), one Spindown life counter, one card storage box and two reference cards.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Prerelease Pack - £32.95 from Magic Madhouse
Build a Sealed deck right out of the box with this prerelease pack. It includes six The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Draft Boosters, one Traditional Foil year-stamped Rare or Mythic Rare card, one Traditional Foil year-stamped card from a pool of six Prerelease Promo cards, one Helper card, pne MTG Arena code card (only available in select regions), one deck box and one Spindown life counter.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Draft Combo Pack (Draft Booster Box and bundle) - £204.95 from Magic Madhouse
This bundle includes the Tales of Middle-earth Bundle mentioned above and a 36 x The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Draft Booster Packs, with 15 MTG cards in each pack and one Traditional Foil Box Topper card.
MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit - £14.95 from Magic Madhouse
Start your adventure with this Starter Kit that includes two ready-to-play 60-card decks (including one foil Mythic Rare card and 4 Rare cards), one Learn-to-Play Guide, two boxes to store your decks, and codes to unlock both decks to play online in MTG Arena.
MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Commander Decks
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Commander Deck - Set of 4 - £169.95 from Magic Madhouse
Switch sides and rule them all, when you buy all four commander decks in one bundle for £170. This'll save you just over £10.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Commander Deck - The Hosts of Mordor - £44.95
Join the forces of Sauron with this 100-card Blue-Black-Red deck in the The Hosts of Mordor Commander deck that contains two Foil Legendary Creature cards and 98 nonfoil cards.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Commander Deck - Food and Fellowship - £44.95
Set off with the halfings with this 100-card White-Black-Green deck.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Commander Deck - Riders of Rohan - £44.95
Ride for ruin and the worlds ending with the included with a 100-card Blue-Red-White deck.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Commander Deck - Elven Council - £44.95
Join the council of elves with the included 100-card Green-Blue deck.
MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Booster Packs and Boxes
Tales of Middle-earth Collector Booster Pack - £29.95 from Magic Madhouse
This 15-card booster pack is ideal for collectors chasing rare cards, shiny foil cards, and special alt-art, alt-frame cards, including serialised cards like the unique One Ring card.
Universes Beyond: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Collector Booster Box - £349.95 from Magic Madhouse
Increase your chances of pulling rare cards with this booster box containing 12 packs of Collector Booster Packs. Saves you just over £10 by puchasing these in bulk.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Set Booster Pack - £6.95 from Magic Madhouse
This Set Booster Pack includes a variety of cards to help pad out your deck.
MTG Tales of Middle-earth Set Booster Box - £174.95 from Magic Madhouse
Get 30 x The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Booster packs plus one Traditional Foil Box Topper card.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Draft Booster Pack - £4.75 from Magic Madhouse
Each Draft Booster will contain at least one card of rarity Rare or higher, with the chance of pulling an extra Traditional Foil card.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Draft Booster Box - £159.95
Get 36 packs of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Draft Boosters, with 15 MTG cards in each pack + one Traditional Foil Box Topper card.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Booster Pack - £5.95 from Magic Madhouse
Go forth into the battle with a Jumpstart Booster. Each pack contains 20 MTG cards.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Booster Box - £99.95 from Magic Madhouse
Get 18 packs of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Boosters for under £100, saving you £7.15.
Where to pre-order MTG: Tales of Middle-earth cards in the US
MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Bundles
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth gift bundle - $85.99 from Target
Whether you're buying for yourself or for a friend or family member, this gift bundle is worth the splurge for any The Lord of the Rings fan looking to get into Magic the Gathering.
|
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Bundle - $61.99 from Amazon US
Prepare for battle with this epic MTG Lord of the Rings bundle.
MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit - $16.12 from Amazon US
Start your journey across Middle-earth and battle with friends (or foes) with this excellent starter kit.
MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Commander Decks
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Commander Deck - Set of 4 - $215 from Amazon US
Command all armies with this bundle of four Commander Decks from the MTG Lord of the Rings set.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Commander Deck - Riders of Rohan - $56.23 from Amazon US
Go forth Eorlingas with the Riders of Rohan Commander Deck.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Commander Deck - Elven Council - $56.07 from Amazon US
The wisest and fairest of all Commander Decks, may the grace of the Valar protect you.
MTG: Tales of Middle-earth Booster Packs
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Collector Booster Pack - $42 from Amazon US
Net some beautiful collector cards with this Tales of Middle-earth Collector Booster Pack.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Collector Booster Box - $420.20 from Amazon US
If you're a serious collector hoping to draw some seriously cool and rare cards, this Collector Booster Box is ideal for you.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Set Booster Box - $207.88 from Amazon US
There are 30 packs of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Booster packs included in this box.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Draft Booster Box - $189.99 from Amazon US
Pre-order 36 packs of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Draft Boosters.
MTG: The Lord of the Rings - Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Booster Box - $115.21 from Amazon US
Grab 18 packs of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Jumpstart Boosters.
You can find out more of the latest news for the The Lord of the Rings Magic the Gathering set right here at Dicebreaker, including the latest peeks at serialised previews and how the set's borderless cards will let you recreate your favourite Middle-earth scenes and battles.