Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel updates the digital TCG’s Forbidden and Limited list, teases Fusion Festival

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel continues its domination of the digital card game space three months after its public release, and now publisher Konami is cleaning up the battlefield by adding three cards to the Forbidden and Limited card list in the latest update, along with introducing some new decks and solo content.

The Forbidden and Limited list is where the worst offenders of the current deckbuilding meta get sent for causing too much trouble. Forbidden cards cannot be included in decks, full stop. They are locked in the Shadow Realm just like Yugi’s grandfather. Semi-limited and limited cards can only have two or a single copy, respectively, in any deck or sidelist instead of the usual three, ostensibly capping their potential and reliability in some of the more popular builds.

The Red Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon moves back to unlimited, pulling the big lad out of time out and back into play. Conversely, Cyber Angel Benten and Conquistador of the Golden Land have both been restricted to Limited’s single copy allowance. Semi-limited received the longest roster shake-up: Lyrilusc - Cobalt Sparrow, Prank-Kids Rocksies, Adamancipator Analyzor, The Phantom Knights of Torn Scales, Tri-Brigade Fraktall, Virtual World Roshi - Laolao, Sekka’s Light, Fusion Destiny and D. D. Dynamite.

Konami detailed in a recent tweet that all of these changes will go into effect May 9th, the same day the new content update hits Master Duel. The new content will also include two selection packs, Refined Blade and Fusion Potential, and the Cybernetic Successor structure deck that players can purchase from the in-game shop.

Those players who enjoy the solo content, where they can pit specially designed decks against bot-controlled challenges and puzzles, will be pleased to learn two more gates will be added to the list. One is constructed around a “Danger” theme (probably nothing to worry about, I’m sure), and Duel Strategy 2 consists of advanced tutorial missions. Master Duel’s solo mode is a bright spot in the online card battler and offers a bevy of awards while familiarising new or returning players with the game’s intricacies.

Fusion Festival will be the next in-game event focus, likely bringing challenges that will reward players medals for bringing to bear decks chock full of fusion monsters. In the past, these medals - awarded for wins and losses - could be traded in for prizes. The Fusion Festival begins May 12th and will most likely run for one week, though Konami has not provided specific times and end dates at this time.

