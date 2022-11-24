Gloomhaven, Wingspan and Tabletop Simulator discounted in Autumn Steam Sale

The current Autumn Steam Sale features a collection of digital versions of board games at discounted prices.

An annual sale that takes place during the autumn season on the online PC-centric store, the Autumn Steam Sale features several digital board games at a discount, with some titles available for 75% off their usual price.

One of the titles featured in the Autumn Steam Sale is Gloomhaven digital, the video game version of the fantasy board game. Available for £20.84 ($25), Gloomhaven digital sees players taking control of a party of adventurers who have the freedom to pursue various quests from across the region boarding the city of Gloomhaven. Either alone or with friends online, players in Gloomhaven digital will be able to embark on quests, that require their chosen characters to use their unique decks and abilities to complete objectives. Besides the core game, downloadable content for Gloomhaven digital – the video game version of spin-off board game Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion – is also currently discounted, with players about to get it for £11.19 ($13.50).

Another digital board game featured in the current Autumn Steam Sale is Wingspan digital, the video game adaptation of the family board game about attracting bird species to player habitats. Based on the board game designed by Elizabeth Hargrave, Wingspan digital – which is currently discounted to £10.19 ($12.30) - has players challenging each other or an AI opponent to gather the most points by coaxing birds to their board. On their turn, players will be able to either play a card or activate one of the habitats on the board, allowing them to acquire more cards, food or eggs. Throughout the game, players will be looking to place bird cards on their different habitats with the aim of scoring points via the round bonuses, secret objectives, value of cards and number of eggs.

Other notable digital board games included in the Autumn Steam Sale are the digital version of Root, which players can get for £5.69 ($6.88), Talisman: Digital Edition – currently available for £1.29 ($1.50) - and the digital version of Ticket to Ride, which is discounted to £3.49 ($4.22).

Besides the digital board games, the Autumn Steam Sale also features Tabletop Simulator, a video game that enables players to play via a virtual tabletop. Available at a discounted price of £7.49 ($9), Tabletop Simulator enables players to interact with various common tabletop components, such as cards and dice, to play licensed games, games created by the community or to make their own games.

The Autumn Steam Sale is currently live until November 29th.