Best Dungeons & Dragons Black Friday 2022 dealsRoll Perception to find great D&D bargains.
Black Friday 2022 is here and with so many people currently into Dungeons & Dragons, there’s no shortage of interest in some fantastical offers for the tabletop RPG. Not to worry, we’ve sent our agents out to find the best Dungeons & Dragons Black Friday 2022 deals from every corner of the Forgotten Realms - and, y'know, the internet.
Best Dungeons & Dragons Black Friday deals
To make things a little easier for everyone, we’ve arranged these D&D discounts into UK and US locations, as well as keeping the more hotly-demanded items near the top of their respective lists. If you’re looking for a Player's Handbook or your very own Monster Manual, you’ll see them before anything else.
Dungeons & Dragons Deals - UKRulebooks and Adventure Books
Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook: Player's Handbook - £33 at Amazon
Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook: Monster Manual - £32 at Amazon (was £39)
Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook: Dungeon Master's Guide - £31 at Amazon (was £37)
Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook Gift Set - £100 at Game
Grab the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, Monster Manual and a DM Screen all in one sleek storage box.
Dungeons & Dragons: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight - A Feywild Adventure book - £37 at Amazon (was £43)
The first official Dungeons & Dragons adventure to be set primarily in the Feywild, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is an enchanting, frolicsome adventure for characters levels 1–8.
Dungeons & Dragons Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus adventure book - £36 at Amazon (was £42)
Save Baldur’s Gate from being dragged into Avernus and its citizens from becoming fodder in the vicious battle between demons and devils known as the Blood War.
Curse of Strahd: A Dungeons & Dragons Sourcebook - £36 at Amazon (was £45)
Under raging storm clouds, the vampire Count Strahd von Zarovich stands silhouetted against the ancient walls of Castle Ravenloft. The master of Castle Ravenloft is having guests for dinner. And you are invited.
Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set - £17 at Amazon
Includes an introductory rulebook, an adventure book, six pre-generated character sheets and six dice.
Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle - £17 at Game
Contains a 48-page adventure booklet, 32-page rulebook of detailed information to play characters of levels 1 to 3, five ready-to-play characters each with a character sheet and six polyhedral game dice.
Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit - £20 at Game (was £25)
Includes an introductory rulebook, adventure book, six blank character sheets, dungeon master screen, 11 dice, a double-sided map and 81 cards for the magic items and sidekicks featured in this adventure.
Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Laeral Silverhand’s Explorer’s Kit - £22 at Amazon
Contains 11 Premium Dice, 20 illustrated, double-sided cards with Laeral’s expert insights on key characters, locations & lore, a lined dice tray, foldout map of the Sword Coast and the city of Waterdeep.
QMAY 6 x 7 Set Polyhedral Double-Color Dice - £11 at Amazon (was £14)
6 sets polyhedral dices, all dice set comes with a small black drawstring flannel pouch to store your dice, a single 7-die set contains 1 d20, 1 d12, 2 d10 (00-90 and 0-9), 1 d8, 1 d6, 1 d4; 70 Pieces in total.
D&D Official Dice Set - £7 at Game
11 red and white polyhedral dice
Speckled Poly 7 Set: Lotus - £6 at Game
This is a standard 16mm size 7 dice polyset. Containing one of each of: D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, D20, D10s in a speckled orange and green colourway.
Dungeons & Dragons - Character & Spell Sheets with Premium Folder (5th Edition)- £14 at Amazon (sold and dispatched by Book Depository)
Contains three paper character sheets and four extra cantrip/spell sheets.
Dungeons & Dragons Deals - USRulebooks and Adventure Books
Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook: Player's Handbook - $23 at Amazon (was $50)
|
|
Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook: Dungeon Master's Guide - $44 at Amazon (was $50)
Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook Gift Set - $86 at Amazon
Grab the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, Monster Manual and a DM Screen all in one sleek storage box.
Dungeons & Dragons The Wild Beyond the Witchlight: A Feywild Adventure book - $41 at Amazon (was $50)
The first official Dungeons & Dragons adventure to be set primarily in the Feywild, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is an enchanting, frolicsome adventure for characters levels 1–8.
Dungeons & Dragons Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus adventure book - $24 at Amazon (was $50)
Save Baldur’s Gate from being dragged into Avernus and its citizens from becoming fodder in the vicious battle between demons and devils known as the Blood War.
Curse of Strahd: A Dungeons & Dragons Sourcebook - $29 at Amazon (was $50)
Under raging storm clouds, the vampire Count Strahd von Zarovich stands silhouetted against the ancient walls of Castle Ravenloft. The master of Castle Ravenloft is having guests for dinner. And you are invited.
Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set - $13 at Amazon (was $20)
Includes an introductory rulebook, adventure book, six pre-generated character sheets and six dice.
Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle - $20 at Amazon
Contains a 48-page adventure booklet, 32-page rulebook of detailed information to play characters of levels 1 to 3, five ready-to-play characters each with a character sheet and six polyhedral game dice.
Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit - $19 at Game (was $25)
Includes an introductory rulebook, an adventure book, 6 blank character sheets, a dungeon master screen, 11 dice, a double-sided map, and 81 cards for the magic items and sidekicks featured in this adventure.
Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Laeral Silverhand’s Explorer’s Kit - $15 at Amazon (was $25)
Contains 11 Premium Dice, 20 illustrated, double-sided cards with Laeral’s expert insights on key characters, locations & lore, a lined dice tray, foldout map of the Sword Coast and the city of Waterdeep.
CiaraQ Polyhedral Dice Set - $11 at Amazon (was $20)
5 sets of polyhedral dices, all dice set comes with a small black drawstring flannel pouch to store your dice, a single 7-die set contains 1 d20, 1 d12, 2 d10 (00-90 and 0-9), 1 d8, 1 d6, 1 d4; 35 Pieces in total.
Dungeons & Dragons - Character & Spell Sheets with Premium Folder (5th Edition)- $27 at Amazon
Contains three paper character sheets and four extra cantrip/spell sheets.
If you're a dungeon master who runs lots of their games online then you're likely familliar with Roll20, the popular online virtual tabletop for board games and RPGs. Roll20 is free to use, but there are subscriptions available that give you bonus features like more upload storage, the ability to look for more groups, transfer characters between games, and no ads.
Right now the Plus and Pro subscriptions have $10 discounts on the yearly purchase option, so you can get a Roll20 Plus subscription for $50, or you can get a year of Roll20 Pro for $100 depending on what suits your needs. These will make you and your party's Roll20 gaming experience even better.
