Tabletop Awards 2022

Vote for your favourite tabletop games of the year!

Have your say and discover the best board games and RPGs of 2022 at the Tabletop Awards

Vote now
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Dungeons & Dragons Black Friday 2022 deals

Roll Perception to find great D&D bargains.
Joel Franey avatar
Deal by Joel Franey Contributor
Additional contributions by
Published on

Black Friday 2022 is here and with so many people currently into Dungeons & Dragons, there’s no shortage of interest in some fantastical offers for the tabletop RPG. Not to worry, we’ve sent our agents out to find the best Dungeons & Dragons Black Friday 2022 deals from every corner of the Forgotten Realms - and, y'know, the internet.

Best Dungeons & Dragons Black Friday deals

To make things a little easier for everyone, we’ve arranged these D&D discounts into UK and US locations, as well as keeping the more hotly-demanded items near the top of their respective lists. If you’re looking for a Player's Handbook or your very own Monster Manual, you’ll see them before anything else.

Not only that, but we’ll be updating this list in real time to ensure that you always have the best offers going. Just bookmark this page and check back whenever you have a moment - if there are deals out there, you’ll hear about them here first!

Dungeons & Dragons Deals - UK

Rulebooks and Adventure Books

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook: Player's Handbook - £33 at Amazon

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook: Monster Manual - £32 at Amazon (was £39)

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook: Dungeon Master's Guide - £31 at Amazon (was £37)

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook Gift Set - £100 at Game

Grab the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, Monster Manual and a DM Screen all in one sleek storage box.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight - A Feywild Adventure book - £37 at Amazon (was £43)

The first official Dungeons & Dragons adventure to be set primarily in the Feywild, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is an enchanting, frolicsome adventure for characters levels 1–8.

Dungeons & Dragons Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus adventure book - £36 at Amazon (was £42)

Save Baldur’s Gate from being dragged into Avernus and its citizens from becoming fodder in the vicious battle between demons and devils known as the Blood War.

Curse of Strahd: A Dungeons & Dragons Sourcebook - £36 at Amazon (was £45)

Under raging storm clouds, the vampire Count Strahd von Zarovich stands silhouetted against the ancient walls of Castle Ravenloft. The master of Castle Ravenloft is having guests for dinner. And you are invited.
Starter Sets and Dice

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set - £17 at Amazon

Includes an introductory rulebook, an adventure book, six pre-generated character sheets and six dice.

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle - £17 at Game

Contains a 48-page adventure booklet, 32-page rulebook of detailed information to play characters of levels 1 to 3, five ready-to-play characters each with a character sheet and six polyhedral game dice.

Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit - £20 at Game (was £25)

Includes an introductory rulebook, adventure book, six blank character sheets, dungeon master screen, 11 dice, a double-sided map and 81 cards for the magic items and sidekicks featured in this adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Laeral Silverhand’s Explorer’s Kit - £22 at Amazon

Contains 11 Premium Dice, 20 illustrated, double-sided cards with Laeral’s expert insights on key characters, locations & lore, a lined dice tray, foldout map of the Sword Coast and the city of Waterdeep.

QMAY 6 x 7 Set Polyhedral Double-Color Dice - £11 at Amazon (was £14)

6 sets polyhedral dices, all dice set comes with a small black drawstring flannel pouch to store your dice, a single 7-die set contains 1 d20, 1 d12, 2 d10 (00-90 and 0-9), 1 d8, 1 d6, 1 d4; 70 Pieces in total.

D&D Official Dice Set - £7 at Game

11 red and white polyhedral dice

Speckled Poly 7 Set: Lotus - £6 at Game

This is a standard 16mm size 7 dice polyset. Containing one of each of: D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, D20, D10s in a speckled orange and green colourway.

Dungeons & Dragons - Character & Spell Sheets with Premium Folder (5th Edition)- £14 at Amazon (sold and dispatched by Book Depository)

Contains three paper character sheets and four extra cantrip/spell sheets.

Dungeons & Dragons Deals - US

Rulebooks and Adventure Books

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook: Player's Handbook - $23 at Amazon (was $50)

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook: Monster Manual - $27 at Amazon (was $50)

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook: Dungeon Master's Guide - $44 at Amazon (was $50)

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook Gift Set - $86 at Amazon

Grab the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, Monster Manual and a DM Screen all in one sleek storage box.

Dungeons & Dragons The Wild Beyond the Witchlight: A Feywild Adventure book - $41 at Amazon (was $50)

The first official Dungeons & Dragons adventure to be set primarily in the Feywild, The Wild Beyond the Witchlight is an enchanting, frolicsome adventure for characters levels 1–8.

Dungeons & Dragons Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus adventure book - $24 at Amazon (was $50)

Save Baldur’s Gate from being dragged into Avernus and its citizens from becoming fodder in the vicious battle between demons and devils known as the Blood War.

Curse of Strahd: A Dungeons & Dragons Sourcebook - $29 at Amazon (was $50)

Under raging storm clouds, the vampire Count Strahd von Zarovich stands silhouetted against the ancient walls of Castle Ravenloft. The master of Castle Ravenloft is having guests for dinner. And you are invited.
Starter Sets and Dice

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set - $13 at Amazon (was $20)

Includes an introductory rulebook, adventure book, six pre-generated character sheets and six dice.

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle - $20 at Amazon

Contains a 48-page adventure booklet, 32-page rulebook of detailed information to play characters of levels 1 to 3, five ready-to-play characters each with a character sheet and six polyhedral game dice.

Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit - $19 at Game (was $25)

Includes an introductory rulebook, an adventure book, 6 blank character sheets, a dungeon master screen, 11 dice, a double-sided map, and 81 cards for the magic items and sidekicks featured in this adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Laeral Silverhand’s Explorer’s Kit - $15 at Amazon (was $25)

Contains 11 Premium Dice, 20 illustrated, double-sided cards with Laeral’s expert insights on key characters, locations & lore, a lined dice tray, foldout map of the Sword Coast and the city of Waterdeep.

CiaraQ Polyhedral Dice Set - $11 at Amazon (was $20)

5 sets of polyhedral dices, all dice set comes with a small black drawstring flannel pouch to store your dice, a single 7-die set contains 1 d20, 1 d12, 2 d10 (00-90 and 0-9), 1 d8, 1 d6, 1 d4; 35 Pieces in total.

Dungeons & Dragons - Character & Spell Sheets with Premium Folder (5th Edition)- $27 at Amazon

Contains three paper character sheets and four extra cantrip/spell sheets.
Watch on YouTube

If you're a dungeon master who runs lots of their games online then you're likely familliar with Roll20, the popular online virtual tabletop for board games and RPGs. Roll20 is free to use, but there are subscriptions available that give you bonus features like more upload storage, the ability to look for more groups, transfer characters between games, and no ads.

Right now the Plus and Pro subscriptions have $10 discounts on the yearly purchase option, so you can get a Roll20 Plus subscription for $50, or you can get a year of Roll20 Pro for $100 depending on what suits your needs. These will make you and your party's Roll20 gaming experience even better.

Of course, there’s plenty more deals and discounts to be found here at Dicebreaker! Check out the best Black Friday deals on board games and tabletop games, or leap over to find the best D&D 5E campaigns to pick from.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author

Joel Franey avatar

Joel Franey

Contributor

Joel was born in 1994 and regretted it ever since. A diehard writer, journalist and narrative designer, he has written news, guides, features and fiction professionally across various businesses and websites, nearly all based in the games industry. Nothing gets him more annoyed than a sci-fi game that has an NPC fly the spaceship for you.

Like what we do at Dicebreaker? Support us!

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch