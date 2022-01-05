Looking ahead at Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming sets for 2022, it’s going to be a rather hectic release schedule. Magic: The Gathering had a bumper year in 2021, and threw more sets at us than ever before. Despite how utterly burnout-inducing that was, it looks as though we could be in for even more MTG sets in 2022.

Despite the volume, it's hard to deny how exciting this year looks thanks to a mix of classic planes, new ones and some fun crossovers. If you're wondering about what to expect from the 2022 MTG sets, then you need only read on to discover what awaits you and everyone else who plays Magic: The Gathering.

Standard MTG Sets 2022

As it stands, we've only got four proper Standard MTG sets in 2022 instead of last year's five. However, we're actually kicking off the year with a set that is technically Standard-legal, even though it contains no new cards. Rather than pontificating about it all, let's just get stuck in.

Innistrad: Double Feature

Release date: January 28th 2022

Innistrad: Double Feature is a combination of both Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow, but with a special black-and-white artstyle on the cards themselves. Frankly, it's not the most inspiring product in the world, but it is a thing that exists, which is good for fans of drafting, even if nobody else is likely to be all that bothered by it.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Release date: February 18th 2022

Our first true Standard MTG set of the year is Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. Our original journey to Kamigawa resulted in sets that many simply didn't enjoy, which was made worse by the flavour of the world of spirits, ninjas and samurai it was set on. Despite that, this new set looks to revisit Kamigawa 1,200 years after the original block with a cyberpunk flavour and a mix of familiar faces and exciting new characters.

Streets of New Capenna

Release date: Q2 2022, probably May

This could be the most exciting Magic: The Gathering set of 2022 in terms of pure flavour. Streets of New Capenna is set in a place built by angels, but now run by five demonic crime families all trying to take a proper hold of the place. It promises a mix of magic and gangsters that's unlike anything we've seen so far in MTG, and it's hard not to see the potential here.

Dominaria United

Release date: Q3 2022, probably August

It's not been that long since we left Dominaria, but we are once again on the precipice of returning there. This MTG set promises more classic characters with new versions, and should be a big boon to the Commander format given the plane's proclivity for legendary creatures. We don't know much more about the set, but it seems like it'll lead to some reason to revisit the past in the next 2022 MTG release: The Brothers War.

The Brothers War

Release date: Q4 2022, probably November

The final Standard Magic: The Gathering set of 2022 has us revisiting a pivotal moment in Dominaria's history: the great war between Urza and Mishra. It's a battle that's mentioned in many places in the game's lore, but this'll be the first time we'll get a proper look at the war since Antiquities and a few books that cover the event.

Dominaria United will likely set up the next chapter of Magic: The Gathering's lore in the final MTG set of 2022, The Brothers War. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Other MTG releases 2022

Now we're moving outside of Standard into, well, everything else. It's going to be a bumper year for these extra sets and products, and there'll undoubtedly be some that haven't been announced yet such as Secret Lairs (both Street Fighter and Fortnite are already planned for 2022) and digital-only releases. So, these are just the MTG 2022 releases we know about right now.

Commander Collection: Black

Release date: January 28th 2022

The Commander Collections are supposed to be sets of cards that help to reprint classic and essential cards from a single colour. This time around we're getting black cards in the form of Liliana, Heretical Healer; Ghoulcaller Gisa; Ophiomancer; Phyrexian Arena; Reanimate; Toxic Deluge; Sol Ring; and Commander Tower. It also comes with a double-sided token of a 1/1 Snake and a 2/2 Zombie. It's a nice little collection if you're after a few of the cards.

Challenger decks

Release date: Q1 2022

Magic: The Gathering’s Challenger Decks have all been pretty cool so far, so we're expecting the same again from the 2022 iterations. These are 75-card constructed decks that are meant to be played in tournaments. That means they contain a good mix of cards with winning as the aim, and are a great way for newer players to pick up something that'll help them enter the competitive world of MTG, without having to get the cards by buying singles or opening packs themselves.

2022 MTG release Unfinity is the next in Magic: The Gathering rules-bending Un-sets. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Unfinity

Release date: April 1st 2022

Unfinity is likely to be the highlight of the 2022 MTG release calendar for a lot of people. The next edition of the Un-sets brings with it a space theme that promises to make sure it's out of this world. Sorry. It also brings with it a new change where the cards will no longer be silver-bordered, but instead have an Acorn stamp to denote cards that aren't legal in other formats. We feel a little mixed about this. On the one hand, it'll be nice to have more cards in other formats, but on the other hand, we really don't need more cards in other formats. It could also be a little stifling to the design of the set itself. We'd rather it was just self-contained chaos as is normally the case.

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate

Release date: Q2 2022

Commander Legends was a Magic: The Gathering set that was designed as a draftable Commander experience, and it's a wonderful idea. This version brings that back, but infuses it with Dungeons & Dragons. After seeing what a good crossover could be like thanks to Adventures in the Forgotten Realms last year, this could well be the highlight of 2022 if it's handled correctly. We're hoping to see the return of the Venture mechanic, along with more famous figures from the fables of Dungeons & Dragons.

Double Masters 2022

Release date: Q3 2022

Double Masters is a reprint-filled draft set that puts two foil cards and two rare or mythic rare cards in each draft booster. It's a nice idea, but the price of the previous version of this set was incredibly expensive. We're hoping that Wizards deigns to think a little about the pricing here. With the year being so busy, it would be nice if the pricing of this set was a little less extortionate than last time.

Jumpstart 2022

Release date: Q4 2022

Jumpstart is a fun concept that has you smushing together two packs of cards to play a deck, and then playing that deck against others who've done the same. It's an ideal entry point for new players or those who like MTG but hate building a deck. We're expectIng more of this from the 2022 set, and it could well bring yet more excellent cards and reprints into MTG as well.

Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000

Release date: End of 2022

Finally, we've got Magic: The Gathering’s first proper crossover with a non-Wizards property that isn't just a handful of cards a la Godzilla in Ikoria and the The Walking Dead Secret Lair. This is a collection of Commander decks that will be filled with Warhammer 40,000 flavour and will include brand new art, new cards and some reprints too. We don't know much about the decks outside of the fact that they'll be full of big old Space Marines, but that's probably enough of a reason to be excited about them.