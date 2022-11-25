Best Black Friday Pokémon card deals 2022

The recent release of the latest entry in the Pokémon video game series, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, has once again sparked players’ passion for the beloved monster-catching franchise. With the holidays just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to indulge your love for Pokémon than grabbing up some amazing Black Friday Pokémon card deals.

Black Friday 2022 Pokémon card deals

A direct sibling to the video game series, the Pokémon Trading Card Game sees two players battling it out with their respective decks of Pokémon, energy, items and supporters. With some of the Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet already making their way into the trading card game – including the Paldean starters – now is a great time to start for you or a loved one to begin their journey into the Pokémon TCG or perhaps even rekindle their love of the franchise.

To help you along the way, we’ve collected up a wide selection of the best Black Friday Pokémon card deals featuring releases for the Pokémon TCG, as well as separating them into either UK or US releases - as deals can sometimes be exclusive to one specific region or feature shipping restrictions.

UK

US