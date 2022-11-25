Tabletop Awards 2022

Vote for your favourite tabletop games of the year!

Have your say and discover the best board games and RPGs of 2022 at the Tabletop Awards

Vote now
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Black Friday Pokémon card deals 2022

Gimmighoul these great deals!
Alex Meehan avatar
Deal by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Published on
Image: The Pokémon Company

The recent release of the latest entry in the Pokémon video game series, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, has once again sparked players’ passion for the beloved monster-catching franchise. With the holidays just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to indulge your love for Pokémon than grabbing up some amazing Black Friday Pokémon card deals.

Black Friday 2022 Pokémon card deals

A direct sibling to the video game series, the Pokémon Trading Card Game sees two players battling it out with their respective decks of Pokémon, energy, items and supporters. With some of the Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet already making their way into the trading card game – including the Paldean starters – now is a great time to start for you or a loved one to begin their journey into the Pokémon TCG or perhaps even rekindle their love of the franchise.

To help you along the way, we’ve collected up a wide selection of the best Black Friday Pokémon card deals featuring releases for the Pokémon TCG, as well as separating them into either UK or US releases - as deals can sometimes be exclusive to one specific region or feature shipping restrictions.

If Pokémon cards aren't the only TCG you enjoy, you can find the hottest Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals in our roundup. If you're a tabletop fan looking for something to play this holiday season, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday board game deals, too. If you prefer roleplaying games, there's plenty of D&D Black Friday deals on this year, too.

Black Friday Pokémon card deals

UK

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Squirtle Pin Collection

Buy from Total Cards for £12.92

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Charmander Pin Collection

Buy from Total Cards for £12.92

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Bulbasaur Pin Collection

Buy from Total Cards for £12.92

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Premier Deck Holder Collection - Dragonite VSTAR

Buy from Total Cards for £39.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game Holiday Calendar 2022

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £35.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Chilling Reign 1 Pack Checklane Blister Morpeko

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £3.45

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Fusion Strike Mini Album Portfolio

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £3.45

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Radiant Eevee

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £49.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Chilling Reign 1 Pack Checklane Blister Phanpy

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £3.45

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO - Mini Tin – Pikachu

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £8.75

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Ablaze Elite Trainer Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £35.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Mini Tin – Eevee

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £8.75

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Trainer’s Toolkit 2022

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £23.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Brilliant Stars Premium Checklane Hydreigon

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Mini Tin – Snorlax

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £8.75

Pokémon Trading Card Game - League Battle Deck: Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £25.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Hoopa V Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £16.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Kanto Friends Mini Tin – Pikachu

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game - League Battle Deck: Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £25.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Boltund V Collection Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £16.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Kanto Friends Mini Tin – Charmander

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Kanto Friends Mini Tin – Charmander

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Brilliant Stars Premium Checklane Blister Salamence

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - League Battle Deck: Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £25.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Celebrations First Partners Jumbo Cards Gen 5 Unova

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £2.75

Pokémon Trading Card Game - V Battle Deck - Lycanroc vs Corviknight

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £19.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Kanto Friends Mini Tin - Bulbasaur

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Astral Radiance - Build & Battle Stadium

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £44.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Kanto Friends Mini Tin - Eevee

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Kanto Friends Mini Tin - Squirtle

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Alolan Exeggutor V Collection Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £14.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO Tin - Snorlax

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £16.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pikachu V Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £16.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Fusion Strike Premium Checklane Blister Rillaboom

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.35

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £31.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – V Battle Deck - Victini V

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £11.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Fusion Strike Premium Checklane Blister Cinderace

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.35

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Mini Tin - Blissey

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £8.75

Pokémon Trading Card Game – V Battle Deck - Noivern V

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £9.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO – Mini Tin - Magikarp

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £8.75

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Trainer's ToolKit 2021

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £24.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Trainer's ToolKit 2021

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £24.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – V Battle Deck - Lycanroc V

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £9.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £24.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Astral Radiance Premium Checklane Blister Feraligatr

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Astral Radiance 3 Pack Blister Eevee

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £11.50

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO Tin – Pikachu

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £16.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Darkness Ablaze Premium Checklane Blister: Dragapult

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £5.45

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Astral Radiance 3 Pack Blister Slyveon

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £11.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Pokémon GO Tin – Blissey

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £16.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Morpeko V-Union Special Collection

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £21.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Astral Radiance 1 Pack Checklane Blister Oricorio

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £4.45

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sinnoh Stars Mini Tin - Riolu & Bidoof

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Shadow Rider Calyrex V Collection Box

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £16.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Darkness Ablaze Premium Checklane Blister: Grimmsnarl

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £5.45

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Divergent Powers Tin - Hisuian Typhlosion V

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £16.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Boltund V Showcase

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £12.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sinnoh Stars Mini Tin - Munchlax & Drifloon

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sinnoh Stars Mini Tin - Turtwig & Luxray

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sinnoh Stars Mini Tin - Chimchar & Pachirisu

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Divergent Powers Tin - Hisuian Decidueye V

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £16.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sinnoh Stars Mini Tin - Piplup & Mime Jr.

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £7.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Divergent Powers Tin - Hisuian Samurott V

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £16.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game – V Battle Deck - Rayquaza vs Noivern

Buy from Magic Madhouse for £21.95
Watch on YouTube

US

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Pokémon GO Tins

Buy from Walmart for $14.97

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Pokemon Battle Academy 2022

Buy from Amazon US for $13.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Trainer's Toolkit 2022

Buy From Best Buy for $20.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Sword and Shield Ultra-Premium Collection (Charizard)

Buy from Amazon US for $119.45

Pokémon Trading Card Game – Pokémon GO - V Battle Deck - Mewtwo vs. Melmetal

Buy from Best Buy for $27.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game CCG Select - Pikachu Lightning Box

Buy from Walmart for $34.99

Pokémon Trading Card Game - Calyrex VMAX League Battle Deck

Buy from Best Buy for $17.99

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author

Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

Alex’s journey to Dicebreaker began with writing insightful video game coverage for outlets such as Kotaku, Waypoint and PC Gamer. Her unique approach to analysing pop culture and knack for witty storytelling finally secured her a forever home producing news, features and reviews with the Dicebreaker team. She’s also obsessed with playing Vampire: The Masquerade, and won’t stop talking about it.

Like what we do at Dicebreaker? Support us!

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch