Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything we know so far, and what to expect

Amazon Prime Day is due to return once again this summer, bringing with it two days of sales, discounts and offers - including plenty of tabletop deals!

With Amazon’s annual sales event potentially just a few weeks away, we’ve gathered together everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 - from when it might take place to what to expect and how to make the most of it - in one place, so you can feel fully prepared to jump on any must-have deals as they appear.

Read on for our essential guide to Amazon Prime Day 2023 and everything we know so far.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

At the moment, we don’t know exactly when Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place. Amazon is yet to confirm a date for this year’s Amazon Prime Day on Amazon US and Amazon UK.

However, based on past Prime Days, it’s likely that Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place this summer during June or July. The event normally lasts two days - 48 hours - and is usually held earlier in the week, between Monday and Tuesday or Tuesday and Wednesday.

Amazon normally announces the date for Amazon Prime Day about a month before the sales event kicks off. Last year’s Amazon Prime Day was held between July 12th and 13th 2022, so expect to potentially hear more about an Amazon Prime Day 2023 date around mid-June.

Going by past years, this summer’s Prime Day may be the first of two events held during the year. In 2022, a second Prime Day was held between October 11th and 12th in the autumn.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the online retailer’s annual sales event for members of its Amazon Prime subscription programme. Across 48 hours, Amazon offers numerous discounts and offers on products ranging from board games, books and accessories (which we’re guessing you’re interested in, if you’re reading Dicebreaker) to video games, technology and more.

While Prime Day is typically held at least once a year during the summer, previous years have seen multiple Prime Day events held, with a second sales event in the autumn. At the moment, Amazon is yet to confirm the dates of any Amazon Prime Days in 2023, or whether there will even be multiple events.

What tabletop deals will there be during Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Past Prime Day events suggest that tabletop deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023 will range from classic board games through to more recent releases, alongside products from popular trading card games such as Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon, and tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons.

As well as the games themselves, you can expect to see some accessories - such as dice, card sleeves, deck boxes and binders, and miniatures - pop up, as well as expansions for some of the bigger releases out there.

To help you keep on top of this year’s Amazon Prime Day tabletop deals, check out our dedicated round-up pages for Amazon Prime Day 2023 board game deals, D&D deals, Magic: The Gathering deals and Pokémon.

Will there be any early Amazon Prime Day deals?

Yes, Amazon normally begins offering some deals ahead of Prime Day itself. That’s on top of the retailer’s other daily deals, discounts and offers. We’ll be rounding up some of the best early Prime Day deals ahead of the main event, so bookmark this page and our other hubs to ensure you don’t miss the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Of course, it’s worth repeating that not every Prime Day deal is as good as it seems. It’s always worth comparing prices using a tool like CamelCamelCamel to check that you’re actually getting a worthwhile deal, and looking around at other retailers - many of whom offer their own sales and offers during Prime Day - to find the lowest price.

Do I need a Prime account for Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, as the name implies, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take full advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals. Unlike other sales events, Prime Day offers are exclusively available to members of Amazon Prime’s subscription programme.

Luckily, if you’re not a Prime member, there are ways to make the most of the sales event without paying anything extra. New Amazon Prime members can grab a free 30-day trial on Amazon US and Amazon UK, which will let you take part in Prime Day - as well as letting you use Amazon Prime’s other members-only benefits, such as next-day delivery, Prime Video and Prime Gaming goodies - before cancelling after the event has ended if you don’t want to remain a member.

Amazon Prime itself is sometimes included in Amazon’s Prime Day sales, so you might have the chance to grab a year’s membership at a lower price than usual, too.