Best Amazon Prime Day board game deals 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day board game deals 2022This year's top Prime Day deals on board games, D&D, Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon and more.
Amazon Prime Day is back, unleashing a brand new set of board game deals on July 12th and 13th. With so many deals to peruse during Prime Day, it can be tricky to know where to start. To help you out, we’ve gathered all of the best Amazon Prime Day board game deals in one place.
From popular party games and beginner board games, through to heavyweight modern classics and even accessories to make your next game night even more memorable, read on for the best board game deals this Prime Day.
- Board game deals (UK)
- Board game deals (US)
- D&D deals (UK)
- D&D deals (US)
- Pokémon deals (UK)
- Pokémon deals (US)
- Magic: The Gathering deals (UK)
- Magic: The Gathering deals (US)
UK Prime Day board game deals
US Prime Day board game deals
UK Prime Day D&D deals
US Prime Day D&D deals
Epic Encounters: Chambers of The Serpent Folk - was $40.45 now $38.95
Icons of the Realms - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Booster Brick - was $135.99 now $115.99
UK Prime Day Pokémon deals
4-Pocket Trading Card Binder with 4 Charizard Vmax GX DX Golden Collection Cards - was £26.99 now £25.99
Trading Card Binder for Pokemon - was £18.99 now £14.39
US Prime Day Pokémon deals
UK Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals
US Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals
2022 Challenger Deck – Dimir Control (Blue-Black) - was $34.99 now $28.90
Magic The Gathering 2022 Starter Kit- was $14.99 now $10.48
What board game deals should I look out for?
We are seeing all sorts of deals, from board games to Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Of course, with the new Pokémon Go TCG series, we're hyped to see what Pokémon TCG deals we’ll find throughout the day.
Do I need a Prime account to access these board game deals?
Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime account to take part in Prime Day. However, you can get a free 30-trial to Prime as part of the Prime Day deals, letting you sign up for the event, grab any deals you want and cancel it afterwards.
Want more deals? Check out our round-up of the best Prime Day gaming deals over at our sister site, Eurogamer. Or stay up to date with the latest savings with our dedicated deals Twitter account, Jelly Deals.