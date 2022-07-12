If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Amazon Prime Day board game deals 2022

This year's top Prime Day deals on board games, D&D, Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon and more.
Amazon Prime Day is back, unleashing a brand new set of board game deals on July 12th and 13th. With so many deals to peruse during Prime Day, it can be tricky to know where to start. To help you out, we’ve gathered all of the best Amazon Prime Day board game deals in one place.

From popular party games and beginner board games, through to heavyweight modern classics and even accessories to make your next game night even more memorable, read on for the best board game deals this Prime Day.

UK Prime Day board game deals

Arkham Horror LCG: The Dunwich Legacy Campaign Expansion - was £69.99 now £49.99

Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power - was £39.99 now £25.99

Pandemic - was £44.99 now £18.99

Catan - was £49.99 now £23.99

Carcassonne - was £36.99 now £24.99

Sussed Card Game - was £10.99 now £7.19

Tantrix - was £21.74 now £20.00

Pass the Bomb - was £29.99 now £18.99

AZUL - was £29.82 now £22.99

US Prime Day board game deals

Ticket to Ride Europe 15th Anniversary Deluxe Edition - was $99.95 now $79.96

Star Wars: Imperial Assault - was $109.99 now $61.99

Marvel Crisis Protocol Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver Character Pack - was $39.95 now $29.66

A Song of Ice and Fire Tabletop Miniatures King's Men Unit Box - was $34.99 now $28.45

Dungeon Academy - was $29.99 now $25.77

Star Wars X-Wing Miniatures Game M12-L Kimogila Fighter expansion pack - was $23.99 now $19.81

Roll Player: Monsters and Minions - was $49.99 now $36.38

Clue Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle - was $18.99 now $15.10

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza On The Flip Side - was $9.99 now $8.49

Frank Lloyd Wright Backgammon Set - was $29.99 now $26.43

Paranormal Detectives - was $39.99 now $33.00

UK Prime Day D&D deals

Critical Role Presents: Call of the Netherdeep - was £40.69 now £26.40

Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft - was £40.99 now £33.69

Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything - was £41.99 now £30.95

Ghosts of Saltmarsh - was £44.99 now £33.50

Guildmasters' Guide to Ravnica - was £41.99 now £34.17

US Prime Day D&D deals

Epic Encounters: Chambers of The Serpent Folk - was $40.45 now $38.95

Icons of the Realms - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Booster Brick - was $135.99 now $115.99

UK Prime Day Pokémon deals

4-Pocket Trading Card Binder with 4 Charizard Vmax GX DX Golden Collection Cards - was £26.99 now £25.99

Trading Card Binder for Pokemon - was £18.99 now £14.39

US Prime Day Pokémon deals

SupAI Binder for Pokemon Cards with Sleeves - was $28.99 now $23.19

Card Binder for Pokemon Cards - was $20.99 now $15.99

Card Binder Compatible with Pokemon Cards, 9-Pocket Pages - was $33.99 now $27.99

20 Magnetic Card Holders for Trading Cards - was $38.99 now $31.49

UK Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Collector Booster - was £22.06 now £16.49

Magic The Gathering Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Deck - was £30.81 now £26.10

Magic The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Gift Bundle - was £50 now £32

Magic The Gathering Strixhaven: Commander Deck - was £35 now £24

US Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals

2022 Challenger Deck – Dimir Control (Blue-Black) - was $34.99 now $28.90

Magic The Gathering 2022 Starter Kit- was $14.99 now $10.48

What board game deals should I look out for?

We are seeing all sorts of deals, from board games to Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Of course, with the new Pokémon Go TCG series, we're hyped to see what Pokémon TCG deals we’ll find throughout the day.

Do I need a Prime account to access these board game deals?

Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime account to take part in Prime Day. However, you can get a free 30-trial to Prime as part of the Prime Day deals, letting you sign up for the event, grab any deals you want and cancel it afterwards.

Want more deals? Check out our round-up of the best Prime Day gaming deals over at our sister site, Eurogamer. Or stay up to date with the latest savings with our dedicated deals Twitter account, Jelly Deals.

