Best early Amazon Prime Day board game deals 2022

Best early Amazon Prime Day board game deals 2022This year's top Prime Day deals on board games, D&D, Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon and more.
Amazon Prime Day is back, unleashing a brand new set of board game deals on July 12th and 13th. While many Prime Day deals are yet to be revealed - with some due to pop up over the course of the 48 hours - there’s bound to be thousands of products on sale throughout the event.
Ahead of Prime Day 2022, early Prime Day deals have already started appearing, including a number of discounts on board games and other tabletop gaming products.
With so many deals to peruse during Prime Day, it can be tricky to know where to start. To help you out, we’ve gathered all of the best Amazon Prime Day board game deals in one place.
From popular party games and beginner board games through to heavyweight modern classics and even accessories to make your next game night even more memorable, read on for the early Amazon Prime Day board game deals you shouldn’t miss.
UK Prime Day board game deals
- Arkham Horror LCG: The Dunwich Legacy Campaign Expansion - was £69.99 now £49.99
- Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power - was £39.99 now £25.99
- Pandemic - was £44.99 now £24.95
- Catan - was £49.99 now £29.99
- Carcassonne - was £36.99 now £26.62
- Sussed Card Game - was £10.99 now £7.64
- Kubb - was £21.95 now £18.68
- Hardwood Folding Cribbage Board - was £19.99 now £14.44
- Tantrix - was £21.74 now £20.00
- Jaques of London Giant Tumble Tower - was £41.99 now £33.99
- Jaques of London Backgammon Set - was £46.99 now £39.94
- Genuine Jaques Chess Set - was £29.99 now £25.49
- Jaques of London Chess Set & Backgammon Set - was £34.99 now £29.74
- Pass the Bomb - was £29.99 now £14.19
US Prime Day board game deals
- Ticket to Ride Europe 15th Anniversary Deluxe Edition - was $99.95 now $68
- Star Wars: Imperial Assault - was $109.99 now $81
- Power Rangers - Heroes of The Grid: Rise of The Psycho Rangers Expansion - was $50.23 now $42
- Coimbra - was $47.79 now $40.60
- Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game - was $59.95 now $49.20
- Marvel Crisis Protocol Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver Character Pack - was $39.95 now $28
- Plague Inc: The Board Game - was $44.99 now $38.50
- Robinson Crusoe Treasure Chest - was $33.88 now $29
- Kingsburg: Second Edition - was $59.99 now $51
- Raiders of Scythia - now $47.60
- A Song of Ice and Fire Tabletop Miniatures King's Men Unit Box - was $34.99 now $25.10
- A Song of Ice and Fire Tabletop Miniatures Thorn Guard Unit Box - was $34.99 now $19.60
- Dungeon Academy - was $29.99 now $21.80
- The Queen's Gambit The Board Game - was $29.99 now $25.50
- Origins: First Builders - was $60 now $51
- Super-Skill Pinball: Ramp It Up! - was $24.99 now $21.10
- Star Wars X-Wing Miniatures Game M12-L Kimogila Fighter expansion pack - was $23.99 now $17.60
- Rory's Story Cubes Voyages - was $22.82 now $14.48
- Roll Player: Monsters and Minions - was $49.99 now $36.38
- Handmade Wooden Chess Set - was $75.49 now $63.74
- Clue Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle - was $18.99 now $16.00
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza On The Flip Side - was $9.99 now $8.49
- Frank Lloyd Wright Backgammon Set - was $29.99 now $23.80
- Clue: Giant Edition - was $15.95 now $13.40
- Imperial Settlers - was $37.50 now $32.30
- Paranormal Detectives - was $39.99 now $28.10
UK Prime Day D&D deals
- Critical Role Presents: Call of the Netherdeep - was £40.69 now £26.37
- Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft - was £40.99 now £33.45
- Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything - was £41.99 now £31.27
- Ghosts of Saltmarsh - was £44.99 now £34.62
- Guildmasters' Guide to Ravnica - was £41.99 now £38.70
US Prime Day D&D deals
- Epic Encounters: Chambers of The Serpent Folk - was $40.45 now $34.10
- Icons of the Realms - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Booster Brick - was $135.99 now $115.50
- Icons of The Realms: Tomb of Annihilation Booster Pack - was $19.99 now $17
- WarLock Tiles: Expansion Pack - was $71.51 now $60.80
UK Prime Day Pokémon deals
- Charizard VMAX Metal Card - 4 Metal Collection Cards - Was £18.99 now £11.99
- 4-Pocket Trading Card Binder - was £19.99 now £16.99
- 4-Pocket Trading Card Binder with 4 Charizard Vmax GX DX Golden Collection Cards - was £26.99 now £19.54
- Trading Card Binder for Pokemon - was £18.99 now £15.19
- Trading Card Binder - was £21.99 now £17.99
US Prime Day Pokémon deals
- SupAI Binder for Pokemon Cards with Sleeves - was $28.99 now $24.64
- Card Binder for Pokemon Cards - was $20.99 now $16.99
- Card Binder Compatible with Pokemon Cards, 9-Pocket Pages - was $33.99 now $28.04
- 20 Magnetic Card Holders for Trading Cards - was $38.99 now $32.99
UK Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals
- Adventures in The Forgotten Realms Commander Deck – Aura of Courage (Green-White-Blue) - was £36.95 now £34.36
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow Collector Booster - was £22.06 now £19.59
US Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals
- Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Set Booster Box - was $105 now $90
- Bundle of 4 Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Decks - was $86.05 now $74
- Strixhaven Commander Deck – Quantum Quandrix (Blue-Green) - was $35.08 now $30.80
- Pioneer Challenger Deck 2021 – Mono Red Burn (Red) - was $32.81 now $29.50
- 2022 Challenger Deck – Dimir Control (Blue-Black) - was $34.99 now $28.90
What is Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event that lasts for 48 hours and is open to members of Amazon’s Prime subscription service. The site-wide sale includes offers on everything from board games, Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering to video games, furniture and homeware - plus everything in-between.
When is Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 takes place on the 12th and 13th of July. Ahead of the July start date, a number of early Prime Day deals will be available, with some offers extending beyond the 48-hour event.
Do I need a Prime account for Prime Day?
Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime account to take part in Prime Day. However, you can get a free 30-trial to Prime as part of the Prime Day deals, letting you sign up for the event, grab any deals you want and cancel it afterwards.