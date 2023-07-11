If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Prime Day board game deals for 2023

From modern classics to old favourites, grab some of the best board games for the best price this Prime Day.

Scythe strategy board game miniatures
Matt Jarvis avatar
Deal by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, bringing with it a host of Prime Day board game deals for tabletop fans looking to save a penny.

With so many board games, accessories and more getting their prices slashed during Prime Day 2023, it can be hard to keep up with the best Prime Day board game deals - or know if you’re truly getting a good deal.

Prime Day board game deals

Whether you’re after the latest hotness for your next game night, a party game classic to crack open with friends and family, the spruced-up latest edition of an old favourite, or something else entirely, this year’s Prime Day board game deals has something to offer every type of tabletop gamer.

To help you sift through the many discounts, deals and offers out there, we’ll be rounding up the best Prime Day 2023 board game deals through the event.

Best UK Prime Day board game deals

Arkham Horror LCG: The Dunwich Legacy Campaign Expansion - was £70 now £53

Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power - was £40 now £30

Pandemic - was £40 now £17

Catan - was £50 now £36

Descent: Legends of The Dark - was £138 now £84

Carcassonne - was £37 now £20

Scythe - was £80 now £42

AZUL - was £43 now £28

Wingspan - was £60 now £39

Dixit - was £30 now £21

Sussed Card Game - was £11 now £7

Monopoly - was £25 now £14

Dobble - was £13 now £9

Best US Prime Day board game deals

Catan 3D Edition - was $223 now $140

Catan Seafarers Expansion - was $55 now $47

Catan Seafarers 5-6 Player Expansion - was $33 now $27

Disney Villainous - was $40 now $33

Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots - was $30 now $26

Dixit (2021 Refresh) - was $40 now $25

Camel Up: Second Edition - was $40 now $34

Ticket to Ride Europe 15th Anniversary Deluxe Edition - was $100 now $76

Star Wars: Imperial Assault - was $110 now $77

Star Wars X-Wing 2nd Edition Miniatures Game Core Set - was $48 now $34

Arkham Horror 3rd Edition - was $80 now $56

Operation - was $20 now $14

Marvel Crisis Protocol Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver Character Pack - was $40 now $31

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza - was $10 now $7

Mansions of Madness 2nd Edition - was $110 now $77

Connect 4 - was $12 now $6

Clue - was $12 now $10

Trekking The National Parks - was $50 now $40

Monopoly: The Lord of the Rings Edition - was $45 now $32

What Prime Day board game deals should I look out for?

This year’s Prime Day board game deals are so far ranging from modern classics like Catan, Carcassonne and Pandemic through to recent releases like Disney Villainous, Azul and the Arkham Horror LCG.

As well as board game deals, be on the lookout for Prime Day deals on Dungeons & Dragons books, Magic: The Gathering sets and accessories, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game, too.

Do I need a Prime account to access these board game deals?

Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime account to take part in Prime Day. However, you can get a free 30-day Prime trial on Amazon US and Amazon UK, letting you sign up for the event, grab any deals you want and then cancel it afterwards.

Want more deals? Check out our round-up of the best Prime Day gaming deals over at our sister site, Eurogamer. Or stay up to date with the latest savings with our dedicated deals Twitter account, Jelly Deals.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch