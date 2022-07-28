Baldur’s Gate 3 update brings bards, barbarians and more to Dicebreaker

The Dicebreaker Video team recently took up staffs, axes and lutes to explore the latest classes available in Baldur’s Gate 3 - sorcerers, barbarians and bards.

In our recent playthrough Maddie was a Wild Magic Sorcerer - which may result in a wild magic surge when other spells are cast - Wheels was a Path of the Totem Barbarian, giving the barbarian various animalistic powers, and Liv was a College of Lore bard, a class that’s all about the study of everything and using their words to cut their enemies down.

During our two part playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3, we managed to lure poor Maddie into a fiery trap, hoard every piece of loot we get and decide which of us gets to romance which NPC.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is still in early access but there are various patches that get dropped regularly, the latest including Bards as a playable class as well as Gnomes as a playable species! Gnomes don’t tend to be my go-to species and it might be nice to see something a little more exciting in the next update like a dragonborn or a half-orc, but for now it’s nice to see the species building up.

We’re having a great time testing out Baldur’s Gate 3’s multiplayer system - which I hadn’t tried before this - it does a great job in carrying the gameplay despite the huge size of the game. However, it does allow for a few multiplayer exclusive glitches like shots of NPC feet or the camera being placed in positions we did not ask for.

All in all, the last two livestreams we’ve done playing Baldur’s Gate 3 have been a hit for both the team and our audience. If you happen to check it out and want more, you should definitely let us know! We make the videos you tell us you want to see. Catch you in the Goblin Camp soon!