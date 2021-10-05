Events are finally on their way back after over a year of us all desperately missing them here at Dicebreaker, and we're delighted to announce that we'll be making our way up to England's bustling capital from the 7th to the 10th of October for EGX at ExCeL London! EGX is hosted by Dicebreaker parent company ReedPop.

Expect live shows, shenanigans, a tabletop area at the show and even a behind the scenes vlog for members of Dicebreaker+. You'll also get to see a whole host of entertaining shows from our sister sites like Outside Xbox, Rock Paper Shotgun, and of course Team Eurogamer who will be joining a few of our live shows to boot. But if you can't make it to the show, whether you're too far away or not quite ready to get back to events yet, fear not! We'll be streaming all of our shows live from the event straight to our YouTube channel.

To make sure you don't miss a beat we've collected all the info for the shows we're running at EGX below, complete with start times, descriptions, and guests. Be sure to tune in or even see us live at the show for some top tier board game chaos.

We draw your favourite D&D monsters from memory

Friday October 8th, 3-4pm BST, EGX Live Stage

Join the Dicebreaker team as they draw some totally accurate illustrations of your favourite D&D monsters, with suggestions from the audience! Wheels, Liv and Lolies are proven art masters [citation needed] so it's time we put their skills to the test in a live drawing competition! One of the team will be reading out descriptions of D&D monsters as suggested by the audience. It's up to our contestants to try and interpret that description into a bona fide illustration.

Dicebreaker, Eurogamer, and Outside Xbox play Monikers

Saturday October 9th, 3-4pm BST, EGX Live Stage

Monikers is a simple game! In the first round, teams will be trying to guess the words that their leaders are describing. In the second round though, team leaders will have to describe the card using only a single word. In the third round? Well, they can't use any! It's time to find out just how smart these Youtubers really are...

Dicebreaker and Eurogamer play Cash n Guns REMATCH

Sunday October 10th, 3-4pm BST, EGX Live Stage

Right before events had to shut themselves down Dicebreaker went to their first ever EGX event! And there an epic clash of greedy gangsters took place as we joined Eurogamer in a game of Cash n Guns. Selfish swindlers have managed to grab themselves a huge pile of cash, but they'd be fools if they thought anyone would just walk away with an even share! Stick 'em up. It's time for a rematch.