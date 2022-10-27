If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Meehan’s favourite horror movies for Halloween

From sci-fi scares to gothic gore.
Alex Meehan avatar
Opinion by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A screenshot from Perfect Blue
Image: Madhouse

For those of us who love scary films, Halloween serves as an excuse to get your friends and family to sit their cowardly butts down in front of something spooky. To make it even easier to convince your nervous victims that they’re going to have a good time, I thought I should provide a list of some of my favourite horror films.

What can I say about Ridley Scott’s seminal horror masterpiece that hasn’t already been said by thousands of YouTube video essays? Mostly set on a spaceship populated by employees of a futuristic corporation who are unfortunate enough to come across a deadly extraterrestrial, Alien isn’t just an incredible horror film – it's an incredible film in general.

Despite being over 40 years old Alien has aged amazingly well, largely in part because of the timeless set design and clever use of practical effects. The scene wherein John Hurt’s character is torn apart by a newly born xenomorph is still a masterclass in tension and release, building the audience up – letting them down – before suddenly unleashing full hell upon them.

Become a Dicebreaker member to read this article

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us

Tagged With

About the Author

Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

Alex’s journey to Dicebreaker began with writing insightful video game coverage for outlets such as Kotaku, Waypoint and PC Gamer. Her unique approach to analysing pop culture and knack for witty storytelling finally secured her a forever home producing news, features and reviews with the Dicebreaker team. She’s also obsessed with playing Vampire: The Masquerade, and won’t stop talking about it.

More Opinions

Latest Articles

Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Dicebreaker Merch
Tabletop Awards 2022

Vote for your favourite tabletop games of the year!

Have your say and discover the best board games and RPGs of 2022 at the Tabletop Awards

Vote now