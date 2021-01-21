Best new board games in July 2021: latest tabletop release dates

We’ve made it half-way through 2021, and yet, the tabletop releases keep on coming!

Summer may generally be a quieter time in the tabletop industry calendar, especially with Gen Con not happening until later in the year, but there are still some noteworthy releases to look forward to this month. Whether it’s new board games, expansions for your favourite titles, fresh miniatures or brand new cards for a trading card game, this article is here to help you keep track of all the latest tabletop content. We will be updating this throughout the month of July, so be sure to check back every now and then to avoid missing out.

One new release that’s certainly worth paying attention to is Embarcadero, the latest title from the studio behind the likes of Raiders of the North Sea and Clank!. Set during the time of The Gold Rush in the US, Embarcadero challenges players to build and manage their own business empire off the back of the recent surge of wealth in San Francisco. A board game for two to four players, Embarcadero focuses on the city docks - which are teeming with ships carrying profitable goods - with players laying down cards and tiles to establish their dominance over trade in the city. Originally launching in a Kickstarter campaign last year, which was successful, Embarcadero is now available to the wider public.

Another new board game releasing this month is Nanga Parbat, a title that’s set within the Tibetan mountains. The Sherpa community is renowned for their ability to climb the challenging mountains of Tibet, and so, they’re commonly hired to act as guides on mountaineering expeditions. In Nanga Parbat, players become a Sherpa mountaineering guide with the aim of establishing a series of base camps for explorers and wannabe mountaineers to visit. A two-player game featuring card play and strategy, players will need to think carefully about where they build their camps, place their hikers and trade for food and clothing.

Other notable releases this month include the latest expansion for the quick card game One Deck Dungeon - called Abyssal Depths - an adorable little game called Sheepy Time, new models for Marvel Crisis Protocol, fresh boosters for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG and another entry in the D&D 5E supplementary series Epic Encounters.

That’s just the start of July! To hear about the rest of the tabletop releases coming up this month, be sure to come back here to get the latest updates.

