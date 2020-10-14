10 rare Pokémon cards that are worth ridiculous money

Pokémon cards have been a perpetually reoccurring craze since they first appeared from the long grass back in the nineties, and while the excitement around them has risen and fallen, it's never gone away. Rare cards - expensive, valuable, unique or irreplaceable cards - have been a huge part of that. From the legendary allure of the shiny Charizard, to the cards that are only given to the greatest players around, there are some Pokémon cards that are worth more than you could possibly imagine. That might be why certain people are getting a little too enthusiastic about them. Seriously guys, make sure that the game actually stays fun.

Otherwise, check out the rarest and most valuable Pokemon cards to ever hit the Pokémon below.

Rare and valuable Pokémon cards

That said, there are a number of rare Pokémon cards that were more widely available at the time and which may be lurking in an unsuspecting fan’s library, waiting to be rediscovered. Interest in Pokémon and the Pokémon card game has only continued to grow in recent years, with multiple card sales at auction setting new records in 2019 and 2020 alone, so there’s never been a better time to rifle through your collection and see if you own one of the rarest Pokémon cards of all time. Aren’t you at least a little curious?

1. No. 1 Trainer

The answer to "What's the rarest Pokémon card of all time?"

Sold for $90,000 in July 2020

With only seven copies believed to be in existence, No. 1 Trainer may well be the rarest Pokémon card ever made.

It’s unlikely you’ve heard of No. 1 Trainer, and extremely unlikely you’ve ever seen a copy in person. When it comes to rare Pokémon cards, they really don’t get rarer than this.

No. 1 Trainer is a holographic promotional card awarded to finalists in the Secret Super Battle tournament held in Tokyo, Japan in 1999. To earn a place in the competition’s finals, which were held in a secret location, players had to first win a regional tournament. Their prize was the No. 1 Trainer card, which granted them access to the finals.

The card’s text translates to: “The Pokémon Card Game Official Tournament's champion is recognised here, and this honour is praised. By presenting this card, you may gain preferential entry into the Secret Super Battle.” The card features the Japanese logo for the “Pocket Monsters Trading Card Game”, along with artwork of original generation Pokémon Mewtwo by illustrator Hideki Kazama.

As only seven regional tournaments were held, it’s believed that just seven copies of the No. 1 Trainer card were made - easily making it one of, if not the, rarest Pokémon cards in existence. Six of the ultra-rare cards have since been certified as being in perfect Gem Mint 10 condition by PSA - the prestigious organisation that grades the quality, condition and value of trading cards, up to the highest level of GEM-MT10 - with a flawless copy selling at auction in July 2020 for $90,000. This is a card so rare and valuable that Indiana Jones probably had to escape a crumbling temple with it at some point. Its counterpart cards No.2 Trainer and No. 3 Trainer, similarly awarded to winners in Japanese Pokémon tournaments during the late 1990s, are almost as rare and valuable.

2. 1999 First Edition Shadowless Holographic Charizard #4

A very valuable version of a classic fan-favourite

Sold for $220,574 in October 2020

Shiny Charizard has always been in demand, but its shadowless variant is also extremely rare.

Shiny Charizard has been one of the Pokémon card game’s most popular cards since it first released in 1999, so there’s no surprise that 20-plus years later, it remains one of the most sought-after cards for collectors and fans alike.

While a number of first-edition cards from the Pokémon TCG’s early days are worth some money - assuming they’re still in good nick - due to their limited availability and age, this specific version of the holographic Charizard absolutely stands out as one of the rarest and most valuable Pokémon cards ever released.

A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via @IconicAuctions.



Including the 20% buyer's premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k.



As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvL — Cardhops (@Cardhops) October 10, 2020

What sets the card apart is the lack of a shadow underneath the fire-breathing dragon Pokémon. This was a printing error that was corrected for most of the cards printed, which makes the shadowless card all the rarer. According to auction house Iconic Auctions, the rare card is “the Holy Grail of Pokémon cards, the most iconic and important card to both the Pokémon franchise and its die hard fans”.

A mint-condition first-edition shadowless holographic PSA 10 Charizard sold at auction in October 2020 for a whopping $220,574 to retired rapper - and Pokémon fan - Logic, setting a new record for the already valuable card, according to card game outlet Cardhops. The figure may even make the shiny shadowless Charizard the most valuable Pokémon card of all time - a title contested by our next entry. Either way, it’s undoubtedly one of the rarest Pokémon cards out there.

3. Pikachu Illustrator

Extremely expensive, extremely rare - the Holy Grail of Pokémon cards

Sold for $195,000 in October 2019

The Pikachu Illustrator card is often considered the most valuable Pokémon card of all time, and is also among the rarest Pokémon cards in existence. Image: Invaluable

The current record holder for the world’s most valuable Pokémon card is also one of the rarest Pokémon cards ever made.

Pikachu Illustrator was originally given to winners of promo contests held in 1997 and 1998 by Japanese magazine CoroCoro Comic. 39 copies were officially awarded to the winners, while two copies were reportedly later discovered by one of the card game’s creators, seemingly bringing the total number of Pikachu Illustrator copies to 41.

As well as being ridiculously rare, the card is unique in a number of ways. It is the only Pokémon card to say “Illustrator” instead of “Trainer” at the top of the card, and has a one-off pen icon in its bottom-right corner to acknowledge its creation for the design contest. The card’s artwork of Pikachu is by Atsuko Nishida, the original illustrator of the fan-favourite Pokémon.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Approximately 19 copies of the card are believed to still exist, with 10 certified by the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) responsible for grading cards’ condition - although the actual number out there is disputed.

A near-flawless copy of the card graded at Mint 9 - one grade under perfect condition - sold at auction in 2019 for $195,000. That makes it the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold at auction according to Guinness World Records, though it may have since been surpassed by the shadowless first-edition PSA 10 Charizard and Presentation Blastoise. Regardless, Pikachu Illustrator is among the rarest Pokémon cards, with auction house Invaluable calling it “the most valuable and rarest Pokémon card in the world". The Pikachu Illustrator card is a true Holy Grail of Pokémon cards.

4. 20th Anniversary 24-karat Gold Pikachu

A rare card made of solid gold

Sold for 216,000 yen ($2,081) in October 2016

The card is a reprint of the game's original Pikachu, made out of solid 24-karat gold. Image: Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak

While many of the rarest Pokémon cards are cards released during the first years of the game, this card is an exception in that it appeared for the first time only a few years ago in 2016 to celebrate the Pokémon TCG’s 20th anniversary.

What makes the 20th Anniversary Pikachu card extra special is the fact it’s made out of solid gold. 11 grammes of 24-karat gold, in fact. Japanese jewellery maker Ginza Tanaka produced a limited number of solid gold cards based on the original Japanese Pikachu card - affectionately nicknamed ‘Fat Pikachu’ due to the electric mouse’s distinctive chubby cheeks.

The only way to get a copy of the golden Pikachu was to enter a lottery held in 2016. If you won, you were given the chance to buy a copy of the limited-edition card for 216,000 yen - or around $2,081/£1,700. It came in a special frame and box marking the anniversary, which you’d hope might keep it safe given the price tag and rarity.

Although the card recreates the original Pikachu card - including the Pocket Monsters Card Game logo on the back and its Japanese text on the front - it’s not legal for use in tournaments. You know, because it’s made of gold. We probably wouldn’t recommend trading it in the schoolyard either, unless your friend has a couple of grand in pocket money.

5. Master’s Key

A more recent card - but no less rare

Sold for $21,000 in November 2019

Master's Key is one of the rare Pokémon cards that doesn't date back to the TCG's early days. Image: PWCC

Master’s Key is another rare Pokémon card awarded to participants in a Pokémon TCG tournament. However, unlike No. 1 Trainer and its ilk, this card is a little more recent, being given to competitors in the 2010 Pokémon World Championships held in Hawaii.

Both those participating in the trading card game tournament and its video game counterpart received a copy of Master’s Key - the cards were identical, but came presented in a different trophy case frame depending on the category.

Only 36 copies of the card are estimated to exist - equal to the number of participants in all age divisions of the world championships.

A copy of the Master’s Key card sold at auction in November 2019 for more than $21,000, highlighting how valuable the rare prize card is.

6. Prerelease Raichu

A card so rare it may just be rumour

Reportedly sold for $10,500 in April 2009

Fact or fiction? Prerelease Raichu may be the rarest Pokémon card of all time - if it's real, that is.

Perhaps the most controversial Pokémon card of all time, Prerelease Raichu may also be the rarest Pokémon card ever made - in fact, it’s so rare that finding out exact details is tricky.

Prerelease Raichu was long rumoured to be a card printed by error in the run-up to the English-language release of the Pokémon TCG’s second expansion, Jungle, in 1999. So the story goes, a very small number - said to approximately 100 - of Raichu cards from the game’s Base Set were accidentally reprinted with the word “Prerelease” stamped in the bottom-right of the card artwork. The game’s English manufacturer, Wizards of the Coast, reportedly destroyed all but a fraction of the copies, leaving 10 or fewer in the wild. The few remaining copies are believed to have been given to Wizards of the Coast staff.

For years, Prerelease Raichu was only rumoured to exist, until a copy believed to be genuine surfaced from a former Wizards of the Coast employee in 2006. In 2009, the first and seemingly only recorded sale of a Prerelease Raichu was reported by fan site PokeGym, apparently changing hands for $10,500. However, given the completion date of April 1st, whether the sale was real or an elaborate April Fool’s prank remains dubious.

Whether Prerelease Raichu actually exists remains in contention - no copies of the card have even been professionally certified or sold at auction, despite a number of apparent fakes popping up over the years. If a legitimate copy of the card were to surface, it may well set a new record for the most valuable and rarest Pokémon card of all time. Until then, it will remain a true Holy Grail.

7. Pokémon Blastoise #009/165R Commissioned Presentation Galaxy Star Hologram

A two-of-a-kind card that set a new record for Pokémon card values

Sold for $360,000 in January 2021

The Blastoise is an ultra-rare Pokémon card that set a new record for the most valuable Pokémon card sold at auction.

One of only two such Pokémon cards in existence, this Blastoise set a new record for the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold at auction in January 2021 after it sold for a whopping $360,000 (£266,000).

The ultra-rare Pokémon card was created in 1998 as a presentation piece by Magic: The Gathering maker Wizards of the Coast to convince Nintendo of Japan executives to allow it to handle the TCG’s English-language release. The game would eventually make its international debut one year later in 1999.

While two Blastoise ‘Presentation’ cards were produced, this is the only one that has been seen publicly. Even more impressively, it has been graded at a NM/Mint+ 8.5 level by certification website CGC, meaning that the 20-plus-year-old card is in near-perfect condition. The location and state of the other Presentation card remains unknown - meaning that this may well be the only such card of its type left.

8. 1999 Pokémon Japanese Promo Tropical Mega Battle Tropical Wind

An ultra-rare promo card - one of only a dozen ever made

Sold for $65,100 in October 2020

With only a dozen given to top players at the 1999 Tropical Mega Battle tournament, the Japanese Tropical Wind promo card is extremely rare.

Only 12 Tropical Wind cards were produced as promo cards for the 1999 Tropical Mega Battle, a precursor to the Pokémon World Championships, making it one of the most valuable Pokémon sets around.

The Tropical Mega Battle saw 50 players from around the globe take part in a tournament for the trading card game in Honolulu, Hawaii. The only way to participate was to win a battle in your local region and earn an invite, making it an exclusive event for the best Pokémon trainers in the world - and the cards offered as prizes some of the rarest Pokémon cards in existence.

This particular Tropical Mega Battle promo card, the 1999 Japanese-language copy of Tropical Wind, has sold at auction for as much as $65,100 in PSA Gem Mint 10 condition, with the most recent record-breaking sale taking place in October 2020. PSA estimates its value to be as high as $148,482, making the ultra-rare card a contender for one of the most expensive Pokémon cards ever made.

9. Espeon and Umbreon Gold Star POP Series 5

A pair of Gold Star Pokémon cards from one of the most valuable Pokémon sets of all time

Sold for $22,000 in February 2021

The Gold Star Pokémon cards are one of the most valuable Pokémon sets ever produced, with Espeon and Umbreon two of the rarest cards in the set.

Gold Star Pokémon cards are among the most valuable sets of Pokémon cards in existence and command an incredibly high value as a result. The cards are named after the gold star that appears next to the Pokémon’s name at the top of the card, which signifies that the card features alternative-colour artwork different from the common version. Only 27 Gold Star cards were released from 2004 to 2007, making them some of the rarest Pokémon cards available.

While all of the Gold Star Pokémon cards are rare, only appearing once in approximately every 88 booster packs (or two booster boxes) for certain Pokémon TCG expansions, the very rarest are the ‘Eeveelutions’ - the many evolutions into which basic Gen 1 Pokémon Eevee can evolve. And the rarest of the rarest are the original Japanese-language versions of the cards offered to members of the Pokémon Players Club, who could spend points earned by participating in official organised play and tournaments to obtain exclusive cards.

While Eeveelutions Flareon, Volteon and Vaporeon could be acquired in the EX Power Keepers set released in 2007 via the Pokémon online store, their psychic and dark elemental siblings Espeon and Umbreon could only be picked up by players who collected enough Pokémon Players Club points. The Espeon 025/PLAY card required 40,000 EXP points earned, while Umbreon 026/PLAY was even most pricey at 70,000 points.

While the Japanese versions of the cards are the most valuable due to their limited availability, even the English-language versions of the Espeon and Umbreon Gold Star cards fetch a high price. A Gold Star Espeon rated at PSA 10 Gem Mint condition was sold in February 2021 for over $22,000, while an Umbreon graded at an equally perfect condition fetched just over $20,000 at auction in December 2020. PSA values the two cards at $194,209 and $187,277 respectively, easily making them two of the most valuable Pokémon cards around.

10. Black Star Ishihara Signed GX Promo Card

A card featuring the Pokémon Company's President himself.

Sold for $247,230 in April 2021

A card celebrating the Pokémon founder's 60th birthday, and signed by him too.

The most recent card to make headlines for pure value, this card sold for nearly a quarter of a million dollars at auction on April 26th 2021. You can find the full details at our story here, but this card depicts Pokémon Company founder and current president Tsunekazu Ishihara, and was given to the company staff as a celebration of the man's 60th birthday in 2017.

That makes the card rare, but this specific version is even rarer, as Ishihara actually signed this near-mint card to boost its price even further. The "2017 P.M. SM Black Star #TPCi01 Tsunekazu Ishihara Signed Pokémon GX Promo Card", to use its full title, is a testament to the raw power apparently held by the Pokémon president. The ability "Red Chanchanko" is in reference to the red vest traditionally worn on 60th birthdays in Japan, and prevents the effect of any attack, ability or trainer card against Ishihara. Meanwhile, its GX move "60 Congratulations", tells you to flip 60 coins, and take a present for each one. A truly legendary card.