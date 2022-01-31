On January 27th, Konami released its newly updated banlist for 2022 - featuring all the Yu-Gi-Oh! cards that are Forbidden, Limited and Semi-Limited in the upcoming OCG meta.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG (Original Card Game - the version played at tournaments) has had an ever-updating Banlist since the start - and there's some good reasons why! Some quick-thinking players discovered loopholes involving some pretty crazy combos, allowing moves that would quickly break or ruin the game - we are looking at you Last Turn. Basically, there are some cards that are far more powerful than even the creators intended, due to the complexity and growth of the game.

The changes don't come into effect until February 7th 2022, so you still have time to adjust yours decks. There also haven't been too many wild changes - although now being able to have three Skill Drains in your deck seems pretty OP.

Below we've broken down the banlist into ban type and card type, and will be keeping this list up to date every time Konami update the meta:

Forbidden Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards

Forbidden Yu-Gi-Oh! cards are cards deemed too powerful to have in any of your decks and include the seemingly humble Pot of Greed and the ridiculously powerful Harpie’s Feather Duster.

Forbidden Yu-Gi-Oh! cards aren’t permitted for use in any official duels, often due to their unfair power.

Forbidden Monster/Effect Cards

Archnemeses Protos

Blackwing - Gofu the Vague Shadow

Blackwing - Steam the Cloak

Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos

Block Dragon

Cyber Jar

Dandylion

Djinn Releaser of Rituals

Eclipse Wyvern

Eva

Fiber Jar

Fishborg Blaster

Glow-Up Bulb

Grinder Golem

Jet Synchron

Level Eater

Magical Scientist

Majespecter Unicorn - Kirin

Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King

Maxx “C”

Mecha Phantom Beast O-Lion

Mind Master

Orcust Harp Horror

Performage Plushfire

Performapal Monkeyboard

Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis

Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders

Samsara Lotus

Spyral Master Plan

Substitoad

The Tyrant Neptune

Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls

Victory Dragon

Yata-Garasu

Forbidden Monster/Fusion Cards

Elder Entity Norden

Supreme King Dragon Starving Venom

Thunder Dragon Colossus

Forbidden Monster/Link Cards

Guardragon Agarpain

Guardragon Elpy

Heavymetalfoes Electrumite

Knightmare Goblin

Knightmare Mermaid

Linkross

Simorgh, Bird of Sovereignty

Summon Sorceress

Topologic Gumblar Dragon

Union Carrier

Forbidden Monster/Synchro Cards

Ancient Fairy Dragon

Denglong, First of the Yang Zing

Ib the World Chalice Justiciar

Tempest Magician

Forbidden Monste/Xyz Cards

Lavalval Chain

M-X-Saver Invoker

Number 16: Shock Master

Number 42: Galaxy Tomahawk

Number 86: Heroic Champion - Rhongomyniad

Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon

Number S0: Utopic ZEXAL

Outer Entity Azathot

Tellarknight Ptolemaeus

True King of All Calamities

Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity

Zoodiac Broadbull

Zoodiac Drident

Forbidden Spell Cards

Brilliant Fusion

Butterfly Dagger - Elma

Card of Safe Return

Change of Heart

Chicken Game

Cold Wave

Confiscation

Delinquent Duo

Dimension Fusion

Giant Trunade

Graceful Charity

Heavy Storm

Kaiser Colosseum

Last Will

Mass Driver

Metamorphosis

Mirage of Nightmare

Painful Choice

Pot of Greed

Premature Burial

Smoke Grenade of the Thief

Snatch Steal

Soul Charge

Spellbook of Judgment

That Grass Looks Greener

The Forceful Sentry

Zoodiac Barrage

Forbidden Trap Cards

Imperial Order

Last Turn

Return from the Different Dimension

Royal Oppression

Self-Destruct Button

Sixth Sense

Time Seal

Trap Dustshoot

Ultimate Offering

Vanity’s Emptiness

Limited Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards

You are only allowed to have one copy of any Limited Yu-Gi-Oh! card in your deck. These are still feisty cards though, with the high-risk Wall of Revealing Light and the devastating Magical Explosion sitting among the mix.

You can include Limited Yu-Gi-Oh! cards in your deck, but only a single copy of each.

Limited Monster Cards

Left Arm Of The Forbidden One

Left Leg Of The Forbidden One

Right Arm Of The Forbidden One

Right Leg Of The Forbidden One

Limited Monster/Effect Cards

Armageddon Knight

Astrograph Sorcerer

Black Dragon Collapserpent

Cyber-Stein

Danger!? Jackalope?

Danger!? Tsuchinoko?

Dark Grepher

Destrudo the Lost Dragon’s Frisson

Dinomight Knight, the True Dracofighter

Dinowrestler Pankratops

Exodia the Forbidden One

Fairy Tail - Snow

Genex Ally Birdman

Infernity Archfiend

Lunalight Tiger

Miscellaneousaurus

Morphing Jar

Night Assailant

Phantom Skyblaster

Salamangreat Gazelle

Servant of Endymion

Speedroid Terrortop

Spyral Quik-Fix

Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms

True King Lithosagym, the Disaster

White Dragon Wyverburster

Zoodiac Ratpier

Limited Monster/Fusion Cards

Gem-Knight Master Diamond

Limited Monster/Link Cards

Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu

Striker Dragon

Limited Monster/Ritual Cards

Cyber Angel Benten

Limited Monster/Synchro Cards

Psy-Framelord Omega

T.G. Hyper Librarian

Trishula, Dragon Of The Ice Barrier

Limited Monster/Xyz Cards

Beatrice, Lady Of The Eternal

Daigusto Emeral

Lyrilusc - Recital Starling

Salamangreat Miragestallio

Limited Spell Cards

Called By The Grave

Card Destruction

Card Of Demise

Chain Strike

Dimensional Fissure

Divine Wind Of Mist Valley

Draco Face‐off

Dragonic Diagram

Final Countdown

Fire Formation – Tenki

Foolish Burial

Gateway Of The Six

Gold Sarcophagus

Harpie’s Feather Duster

Infernity Launcher

Instant Fusion

Into The Void

Magical Mid-Breaker Field

Mind Control

Monster Gate

Monster Reborn

One Day Of Peace

One For One

Pot Of Desires

Reasoning

Reinforcement Of The Army

Sekka’s Light

Set Rotation

Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones

Sky Striker Mecha Modules – Multirole

Sky Striker Mobilize – Engage!

Slash Draw

Spyral Resort

Terraforming

Trickstar Light Stage

Upstart Goblin

Limited Trap Cards

Macro Cosmos

Magical Explosion

Metaverse

Red Reboot

Wall Of Revealing Light

Semi-Limited Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards

You are only allowed to have two copies of any Limited Yu-Gi-Oh! card in your deck. The Semi-Limited list might be short, but believe us, they certainly all still deserve their place on the banlist.

A little less limited than Limited, Semi-Limited Yu-Gi-Oh! cards can appear twice in a deck.

Semi-Limited Monster/Effect Cards

Destiny Hero – Malicious

Semi-Limited Spell Cards

A Hero Lives

Fusion Destiny

Nadir Servant

Salamangreat Circle

Scapegoat

While you're here though, don't forget to check out our guide for how to play Yu-Gi-Oh!, or our rundown of the most expensive Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.