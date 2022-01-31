Current Yu-Gi-Oh! Banlist: Forbidden, Limited and Semi-LimitedYu better check your decks.
On January 27th, Konami released its newly updated banlist for 2022 - featuring all the Yu-Gi-Oh! cards that are Forbidden, Limited and Semi-Limited in the upcoming OCG meta.
The Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG (Original Card Game - the version played at tournaments) has had an ever-updating Banlist since the start - and there's some good reasons why! Some quick-thinking players discovered loopholes involving some pretty crazy combos, allowing moves that would quickly break or ruin the game - we are looking at you Last Turn. Basically, there are some cards that are far more powerful than even the creators intended, due to the complexity and growth of the game.
The changes don't come into effect until February 7th 2022, so you still have time to adjust yours decks. There also haven't been too many wild changes - although now being able to have three Skill Drains in your deck seems pretty OP.
Below we've broken down the banlist into ban type and card type, and will be keeping this list up to date every time Konami update the meta:
Forbidden Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards
Forbidden Yu-Gi-Oh! cards are cards deemed too powerful to have in any of your decks and include the seemingly humble Pot of Greed and the ridiculously powerful Harpie’s Feather Duster.
Forbidden Monster/Effect Cards
- Archnemeses Protos
- Blackwing - Gofu the Vague Shadow
- Blackwing - Steam the Cloak
- Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos
- Block Dragon
- Cyber Jar
- Dandylion
- Djinn Releaser of Rituals
- Eclipse Wyvern
- Eva
- Fiber Jar
- Fishborg Blaster
- Glow-Up Bulb
- Grinder Golem
- Jet Synchron
- Level Eater
- Magical Scientist
- Majespecter Unicorn - Kirin
- Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King
- Maxx “C”
- Mecha Phantom Beast O-Lion
- Mind Master
- Orcust Harp Horror
- Performage Plushfire
- Performapal Monkeyboard
- Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis
- Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders
- Samsara Lotus
- Spyral Master Plan
- Substitoad
- The Tyrant Neptune
- Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls
- Victory Dragon
- Yata-Garasu
Forbidden Monster/Fusion Cards
- Elder Entity Norden
- Supreme King Dragon Starving Venom
- Thunder Dragon Colossus
Forbidden Monster/Link Cards
- Guardragon Agarpain
- Guardragon Elpy
- Heavymetalfoes Electrumite
- Knightmare Goblin
- Knightmare Mermaid
- Linkross
- Simorgh, Bird of Sovereignty
- Summon Sorceress
- Topologic Gumblar Dragon
- Union Carrier
Forbidden Monster/Synchro Cards
- Ancient Fairy Dragon
- Denglong, First of the Yang Zing
- Ib the World Chalice Justiciar
- Tempest Magician
Forbidden Monste/Xyz Cards
- Lavalval Chain
- M-X-Saver Invoker
- Number 16: Shock Master
- Number 42: Galaxy Tomahawk
- Number 86: Heroic Champion - Rhongomyniad
- Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon
- Number S0: Utopic ZEXAL
- Outer Entity Azathot
- Tellarknight Ptolemaeus
- True King of All Calamities
- Wind-Up Carrier Zenmaity
- Zoodiac Broadbull
- Zoodiac Drident
Forbidden Spell Cards
- Brilliant Fusion
- Butterfly Dagger - Elma
- Card of Safe Return
- Change of Heart
- Chicken Game
- Cold Wave
- Confiscation
- Delinquent Duo
- Dimension Fusion
- Giant Trunade
- Graceful Charity
- Heavy Storm
- Kaiser Colosseum
- Last Will
- Mass Driver
- Metamorphosis
- Mirage of Nightmare
- Painful Choice
- Pot of Greed
- Premature Burial
- Smoke Grenade of the Thief
- Snatch Steal
- Soul Charge
- Spellbook of Judgment
- That Grass Looks Greener
- The Forceful Sentry
- Zoodiac Barrage
Forbidden Trap Cards
- Imperial Order
- Last Turn
- Return from the Different Dimension
- Royal Oppression
- Self-Destruct Button
- Sixth Sense
- Time Seal
- Trap Dustshoot
- Ultimate Offering
- Vanity’s Emptiness
Limited Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards
You are only allowed to have one copy of any Limited Yu-Gi-Oh! card in your deck. These are still feisty cards though, with the high-risk Wall of Revealing Light and the devastating Magical Explosion sitting among the mix.
Limited Monster Cards
- Left Arm Of The Forbidden One
- Left Leg Of The Forbidden One
- Right Arm Of The Forbidden One
- Right Leg Of The Forbidden One
Limited Monster/Effect Cards
- Armageddon Knight
- Astrograph Sorcerer
- Black Dragon Collapserpent
- Cyber-Stein
- Danger!? Jackalope?
- Danger!? Tsuchinoko?
- Dark Grepher
- Destrudo the Lost Dragon’s Frisson
- Dinomight Knight, the True Dracofighter
- Dinowrestler Pankratops
- Exodia the Forbidden One
- Fairy Tail - Snow
- Genex Ally Birdman
- Infernity Archfiend
- Lunalight Tiger
- Miscellaneousaurus
- Morphing Jar
- Night Assailant
- Phantom Skyblaster
- Salamangreat Gazelle
- Servant of Endymion
- Speedroid Terrortop
- Spyral Quik-Fix
- Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms
- True King Lithosagym, the Disaster
- White Dragon Wyverburster
- Zoodiac Ratpier
Limited Monster/Fusion Cards
- Gem-Knight Master Diamond
Limited Monster/Link Cards
- Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu
- Striker Dragon
Limited Monster/Ritual Cards
- Cyber Angel Benten
Limited Monster/Synchro Cards
- Psy-Framelord Omega
- T.G. Hyper Librarian
- Trishula, Dragon Of The Ice Barrier
Limited Monster/Xyz Cards
- Beatrice, Lady Of The Eternal
- Daigusto Emeral
- Lyrilusc - Recital Starling
- Salamangreat Miragestallio
Limited Spell Cards
- Called By The Grave
- Card Destruction
- Card Of Demise
- Chain Strike
- Dimensional Fissure
- Divine Wind Of Mist Valley
- Draco Face‐off
- Dragonic Diagram
- Final Countdown
- Fire Formation – Tenki
- Foolish Burial
- Gateway Of The Six
- Gold Sarcophagus
- Harpie’s Feather Duster
- Infernity Launcher
- Instant Fusion
- Into The Void
- Magical Mid-Breaker Field
- Mind Control
- Monster Gate
- Monster Reborn
- One Day Of Peace
- One For One
- Pot Of Desires
- Reasoning
- Reinforcement Of The Army
- Sekka’s Light
- Set Rotation
- Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones
- Sky Striker Mecha Modules – Multirole
- Sky Striker Mobilize – Engage!
- Slash Draw
- Spyral Resort
- Terraforming
- Trickstar Light Stage
- Upstart Goblin
Limited Trap Cards
- Macro Cosmos
- Magical Explosion
- Metaverse
- Red Reboot
- Wall Of Revealing Light
Semi-Limited Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards
You are only allowed to have two copies of any Limited Yu-Gi-Oh! card in your deck. The Semi-Limited list might be short, but believe us, they certainly all still deserve their place on the banlist.
Semi-Limited Monster/Effect Cards
- Destiny Hero – Malicious
Semi-Limited Spell Cards
- A Hero Lives
- Fusion Destiny
- Nadir Servant
- Salamangreat Circle
- Scapegoat
While you're here though, don't forget to check out our guide for how to play Yu-Gi-Oh!, or our rundown of the most expensive Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.