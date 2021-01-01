6 Queer tabletop RPGs that everyone should play
Representation done right.
6 Queer tabletop RPGs that everyone should play
Representation done right.
How Dungeons & Dragons helped me discover my gender identity
I was playing a man in real life - why not a woman in my escapist hobbies?
Feature: Queer players find more than a game in Dungeons & Dragons - they find a safe space
“We are here to play whoever we want to.”
Free Dungeons & Dragons adventure In Scarlet Flames replaces Magic: The Gathering’s usual short fiction
The mid-level module sends adventurers into an underground library slated to burn.
It looks like a Resident Evil 1 board game is on the way
The Master of Unlocking stretch goals.
Chow down on some delicious D&D with 5E RPG supplement Fat Magic
Culinary casters and corruption in Caketown.
Not Enough Mana is the first tabletop game from Superhot dev’s indie games fund
No current plans for more board games, studio says.
RPG Kitchen is a creator-focused digital storefront for renting tabletop RPGs
Located online instead of a kiosk outside the pharmacy.
Studio head of Critical Role publisher, Darrington Press, talks Uk’otoa and “artist dad Liam O’Brien”
“The first [Darrington Press] product was important, it needed to be familiar to fans.”
Sushi Go! creator’s latest board game is called Super Mega Lucky Box
Cross-off till you drop-off.
12-year-old becomes youngest-ever chess grandmaster, breaking Sergey Karjakin’s 19-year record
Abhimanyu Mishra earns chess’ top title at age of 12 years, four months and 25 days.
Critical hits, perfect fits
Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more
12 best board games for couples
Fall in love with our recommendations for the most romantic couples’ board games.
Best new board games in July 2021: latest tabletop release dates
Hot releases half-way through the year.
10 best board games 2021: What to buy and play right now
Add something new to your shelf from our pick of the greatest tabletop titles.
8 best planes in the Magic: The Gathering multiverse
These planes were made for walking.
Gather old and young round for some of the top family board games.
The best digital card games that aren’t Hearthstone
From paper to pixels.
6 best Space Marine chapters in Warhammer 40,000: Ninth Edition
A good place to Astartes.
10 best tabletop roleplaying games out right now
From the best fantasy tabletop RPG alternatives to Dungeons & Dragons, to the sci-fi worlds of Cyberpunk and Star Wars.
How to play Magic: The Gathering: A beginner's guide
Everything you need to get started with MTG as a beginner, from how to play, what to buy first and how to do a draft.
How to build a Pokémon TCG deck for beginners
Learn the rules for building a card deck in the Pokémon TCG.
Board game types explained: a beginner's guide to tabletop gaming terms
How to tell your roll-and-writes from your roll-and-moves.
How to host a great board game night (Sponsored by Hunt a Killer)
From snacks to seating, what makes for the perfect event for playing board games?
How to play Patchwork: board game’s rules, scoring and how to win explained
Reap what you sew.
How to tell if your Pokémon cards are fake
Follow these tips to help identify if your Pokémon cards are the real deal.
How to play Love Letter: board game's rules, setup and how to win explained
Princess of Hearts.
How to teach board games to new players
The explanation, explained.
Ross from More Games Please joins the Dicebreaker Podcast
We talk Magic: The Gathering and guess board game names.
Should board games be hundreds of hours long? It’s the latest Dicebreaker Podcast!
We make tabletop RPGs from your two stat suggestions!
We design the worst/best RPG character for Tony Vasinda from +1 EXP! in the Dicebreaker Podcast
Also, be prepared to relive many childhood nightmares.
Let’s make board games with Tim Curry and Brendan Fraser on the Dicebreaker podcast
We don’t have a Clue.
Uk’otoa board game review - intriguing but messy debut from Critical Role studio
Eye wish it was better.
Oath board game review - Root creator’s ambitious ‘game with a memory’ is unforgettable
History in the making.
Feature: Where to Start With… deckbuilding board games
Building up your confidence.
Studio head of Critical Role publisher, Darrington Press, talks Uk’otoa and “artist dad Liam O’Brien”
“The first [Darrington Press] product was important, it needed to be familiar to fans.”
Monopoly Deal is the only Monopoly worth playing, because it understands why the board game sucks
Being bad feels pretty good.
Stonewall Uprising: The Fight for Gay Civil Rights creator on representing LGBTQ+ history in a board game
“I understand that playing as The Man may be uncomfortable.”