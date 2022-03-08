Magic: The Gathering Arena has an economy that is, frankly, not very kind to the player. Luckily, there are some MTG Arena codes available to help newer players try and find their feet. With so many cards available, and so few resources in-game to earn them without paying real-world money, you'll want to make sure you're entering the best codes for MTG Arena as soon as you start playing the game to really help build your collection a little bit.

We've put together this guide on everything you need to know about MTG Arena codes - from how to redeem MTG Arena codes to where to find MTG Arena codes, and what they get you.

MTG Arena codes

It might not be the most invigorating experience, but going through and putting in the latest MTG Arena codes if you're a new player will help you feel a bit more established. Even older players should keep these codes in mind too, as new ones get added every few months - and it's always worth taking free stuff when it's available.

How to redeem MTG Arena codes

Before we get to the codes themselves, it's useful to know exactly how to redeem MTG Arena codes. The game doesn't explain it especially well, but it's not all that hard when you actually know how to do it. If you’re a PC player, you'll need to be within MTG Arena itself to do this, so make sure you've got that open before reading any further.

To redeem MTG Arena codes on PC, all you need to do is go to the Store tab in MTG Arena. This is where you can buy a plethora of different items using either coins - the free currency earned by winning matches, completing daily quests and levelling up your Mastery Pass - or gems, which are mostly purchased with real money. You then just need to click on Redeem Code, which is in the top-right of the page. Now all you need to do is enter the MTG Arena code of your choice and you'll be able to redeem it.

Wondering how to redeem MTG Arena codes? Head on over to the Store tab on PC, and enter the code in this box. Simple as that!

That’s only for PC players. If you’re on iOS or Android, you’ll need to visit the Wizards of the Coast website using your browser to redeem MTG Arena codes on mobile, as you can’t redeem them directly from inside the app - just enter the code under Redeem a Code on your account page.

It's worth noting that the codes can occasionally be fairly fiddly when it comes to capitalisation. While it seems largely irrelevant for many codes, there are some where it's important for the code to actually work. As such, we've used the official way of capitalising the codes to allow you to hopefully get it right first try.

Latest MTG Arena codes for packs

MTG Arena codes often unlock packs for the latest sets.

These are most likely the MTG Arena codes you'll want to get through first. Each of these will reward you with some number of packs from a different Magic: The Gathering set - and, due to how expensive the cards can be even when you're only playing digitally, they're effectively essential to every player both old and new.

New MTG Arena codes for packs will come out with each new Standard set. This means that you'll be getting one for Streets of New Capenna when it releases later this year, but you won't be getting one for Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate. While this could change at some point in the future, especially if Wizards of the Coast actually puts the work into MTG Arena to allow new formats in the game, we're not expecting that to be the case any time soon.

With that all out of the way, here are the latest MTG Arena codes for packs:

PlayTheros: Three packs of Theros Beyond Death

Three packs of Theros Beyond Death PlayIkoria: Three packs of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

Three packs of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths PlayM21: Three packs of Core Set 2021

Three packs of Core Set 2021 PlayZendikar: Three packs of Zendikar Rising

Three packs of Zendikar Rising TryKaladesh: One pack of Kaladesh Remastered

One pack of Kaladesh Remastered PlayKaldheim: Three packs of Kaldheim

Three packs of Kaldheim PlayStrixhaven: Three packs of Strixhaven: School of Mages

Three packs of Strixhaven: School of Mages PlayDND: Three packs of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Three packs of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms PlayMID: Three packs of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Three packs of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt PlayVOW: Three packs of Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Three packs of Innistrad: Crimson Vow PlayNEO: Three packs of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Latest MTG Arena codes for cosmetics

Some MTG Arena codes for cosmetics include alternate styles for specific cards, while others are new sleeves for your entire deck.

While MTG Arena codes for cosmetics aren't as exciting as the ones that get you new cards, it's still nice to grab a few extra accessories when you can. These codes will often reward you with a card style, which is a skin of sorts for specific cards, or artwork for sleeves, so you can make your deck look a bit fancier.

Unlike the MTG Arena pack codes, these don't have any specific release schedule. It means that you'll have to just check in every so often to see if they've gone live, rather than relying on there being a new code just because there's a new set.

Thankfully though, if you come back here every few months to check for new packs, there's no harm in having a quick glance to see if you can net yourself a shiny new skin too.

Here are the latest MTG Arena codes for cosmetics:

ParallaxPotion: Card style and card for Revitalize

Card style and card for Revitalize SuperScry: Card style and card for Opt

Card style and card for Opt FoilFungus: Card style and card for Deathbloom Thallid

Card style and card for Deathbloom Thallid ShinyGoblinPirate: Card style and card for Fanatical Firebrand

Card style and card for Fanatical Firebrand SparkleDruid: Card style and card for Druid of the Cowl

Card style and card for Druid of the Cowl OverTheMoon: Card style for Arlinn, Voice of the Pack

Card style for Arlinn, Voice of the Pack InnerDemon: Card style for Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted

Card style for Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted ShieldsUp: Card style for Teyo, the Shieldmage

Card style for Teyo, the Shieldmage WrittenInStone: Card style for Nahiri, Storm of Stone

Card style for Nahiri, Storm of Stone EnlightenMe: Card style for Narset, Parter of Veils

Card style for Narset, Parter of Veils FNMAtHome: Two random cosmetics from MTG Arena

Two random cosmetics from MTG Arena ZendikarLands: Three random full-art basic lands from Zendikar Rising

Three random full-art basic lands from Zendikar Rising RockJocks: Lorehold College card sleeve from Strixhaven: School of Mages

Lorehold College card sleeve from Strixhaven: School of Mages DebateDuelists: Silverquill College card sleeve from Strixhaven: School of Mages

Silverquill College card sleeve from Strixhaven: School of Mages MathWhizzes: Quandrix College card sleeve from Strixhaven: School of Mages

Quandrix College card sleeve from Strixhaven: School of Mages SwampPunks: Witherbloom College card sleeve from Strixhaven: School of Mages

Witherbloom College card sleeve from Strixhaven: School of Mages ArtClub: Gets you a Prismari College card sleeve from Strixhaven: School of Mages

How do you get MTG Arena codes?

Wizards of the Coast occasionally gives out MTG Arena codes for bonus XP via the game's official Twitter account, so keep your eyes peeled!

Along with the free MTG Arena codes listed above, there are other ways to get MTG Arena codes, but they often require buying a physical product. Some pre-built decks you buy may well come with a code inside to gift you the full deck in MTG Arena. These are great for newer players who are looking to have something to mess around with out of the gate.

You'll also be able to grab MTG Arena codes from pre-release packs. You'll find a long code on a card inside the pack that will net you a few more packs from the set the pre-release is for. If you're going to a pre-release event, it's often worth asking players you know if they play MTG Arena, because a lot of players tend to stick to paper or digital rather than doing both and many won't use those codes. This is another good way to help your collection out.

Other than that, Wizards of the Coast will occasionally tweet out new codes via the official MTG Arena Twitter account @MTG_Arena if something has gone wrong due to an update or downtime went on longer than expected. These codes tend to be time-limited, so make sure you act quickly. One good example of this is the most recent CIRCUITMENDER code, which will give you 1,000 XP, but can only be redeemed up until March 10th 2022.