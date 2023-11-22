Catan, Ticket to Ride and Exploding Kittens maker confirms job losses - with more to come - as Asmodee owner lays off hundreds of staff

One of the largest publishers in the tabletop industry posted big numbers for its corporate owner, the Swedish holding company Embracer Group, but that didn’t save it from a wide scale restructure plan meant to chip away at a reported $1.4 billion debt mountain.

Asmodee Group’s CFO Müge Bouillon joined Embracer co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefor to address investor questions during a Q2 interim report. Amongst the business chatter and promises to prioritise stock prices, Bouillon mentioned that Asmodee was “now deep into the implementation of further reduction of headcounts.”

That’s a slightly wordy way to announce that the company responsible for Ticket to Ride, 7 Wonders, Exploding Kittens and Catan is actively laying off internal staff - part of an already reported 904 people over the last three months. Bouillon said that Asmodee already survived an initial restructure phase and will take part in a further round of job losses.

“Further restructurings, closures, buyouts are in process and that will lead to further headcount reduction”, she told investors. “Having to say goodbye to our valued colleagues is an unfortunate consequence of the program, and we will do our utmost to carry out this with respect, integrity and compassion.”

Such assurances will be cold comfort to the designers and workers sacrificed on this fiscal pyre, especially seeing as Asmodee outperformed both Embracer’s mobile and video game division to lead the company’s net sales for the fiscal quarter between July and September this year. Asmodee and the rest of the tabletop segment accrued SEK4.1 billion (roughly $389 million), a solid 25% compared to the same period in 2022.

As noted by Wingefors, Asmodee attributed a significant portion of these sales numbers to Magic: The Gathering’s Lord of the Rings crossover set, Tales of Middle-earth, going absolutely gangbusters earlier this year. Embracer owns Middle-earth Enterprises and reportedly has “exciting plans for the Lord of the Rings IP across our segments in the years ahead,” according to Wingefors.

Ticket to Ride: Legacy was name-dropped as a high performer for Embracer's tabletop segment.

Asmodee isn’t cutting headcount to prepare for a leaner period. In fact, the executives noted that the upcoming holiday season is one of the strongest performance periods for the board game publisher, and it will follow that up with the imminent release of the Star Wars: Unlimited trading card game. While the buzz around the competitive TCG hasn’t matched the absolute fervour surrounding Disney Lorcana, a solid design and several-year-long expansion runway means someone is confindent in its post-launch success.

Does that mean Asmodee's success couldn’t insulate it from carrying its own share of Embracer’s financial burden? Embracer has pivoted hard away from its aggressive acquisition of licences and companies from 2019 through 2022, and a spiked $2 billion deal with Saudi-funded Savvy Games left the holding company with an enormous debt pile to chew through. The strategy so far has been a spree of company shutterings and brutal staff reductions in video game studios, as well as rumours that it wants to sell Borderlands maker Gearbox.

Bouillon claims she is “happy with the performance of Asmodee”, which she attributes to a “combination of both the current trading, the operational performance and the proper execution of the plan” (referring to the successive rounds of layoffs). It isn’t clear how many Asmodee employees - or those within the studios that it owns - have been affected so far. Dicebreaker has reached out for more information.