MTG Ravnica Remastered: 10 best cards in the new Magic: The Gathering set

The best Ravnica Remastered cards in Magic: The Gathering’s newest set are a throwback to sets from yesteryear and a great way to relive the olden days for long-term players - or a chance to get your hands on some older cards from throughout MTG history without stressing too hard about them.

Best Ravnica Remastered cards MTG

There is an excellent selection of cards in this set, albeit with some confusing rarities involved. Guardian Project, while a fun card, feels very off at mythic rare, and isn’t the kind of card anybody is going to be that happy to open. The same is likely true of Giden Blackblade, too.

Thankfully, there are a lot of cards you should be happy about opening. If you’re looking for the top Ravnica Remastered cards to pull, we’ve picked out our highlights for you below. There are plenty of cards beyond these that will serve you well if you’re drafting, and can be used in a few Commander decks too, but these ones are generally more useful across the board.

1. Dark Confidant

More cards only cost your life

First up we’ve got some card draw. Everyone understands that having more cards is a good thing in MTG - and if you can play a card that constantly drip-feeds you cards, then you’re in for a good time.

Dark Confidant is a two-mana black creature that reads: “At the beginning of your upkeep, reveal the top card of your library and put that card into your hand. You lose life equal to its mana value.” In essence, in a deck with low mana values, you’ll essentially be doubling your draw step every turn for a very low cost.

2. Cyclonic Rift

Nothing else remains

Cyclonic Rift is quite simply one of the best cards in Magic: The Gathering as a whole, let alone one of the best Ravnica Remastered cards. It’s obnoxiously powerful, it’s flexible and it’s a board wipe that doesn’t hit your stuff at all, while obliterating everyone else’s. Even if you’re playing with 20 people, this spell will still have you covered.

That’s because this two-mana spell lets you return a target nonland permanent you don’t control to its owner’s hand. However, you can pay seven mana instead to put every nonland permanent you don’t control into its owner’s hand. Say goodbye to all of your in-game problems, and maybe a few real-world ones too.

3. Chord of Calling

Surprise!

Tutors are a group of cards that let you find a specific card from your deck and put it into your hand. They’re very powerful, and are staples in multiple formats. Chord of Calling is a lot like a tutor, except instead of putting the card into your hand, you get to put it straight into play.

This card costs X and three green, has Convoke - meaning you can tap creatures to help you pay for the cost - and you can search your library for a creature that costs X or less and put it into play at instant speed. It’s absurd.

4. Yeva, Nature’s Herald

Surprise… again?

While we’re talking about creatures and instant speed, isn’t it nice that Yeva, Nature’s Herald is here? This four-mana 4/4 has Flash, which means you can cast it at instant speed to be a surprise blocker, or just to avoid potential board wipes.

It also allows you to cast all of your green creature spells as though they had Flash. This means you can cast huge creatures in response to an attack, summon creatures with Deathtouch or just Flash in a game-ending threat at the end of your opponent’s turn to get around summoning sickness.

5. Teferi, Time Raveler

Lord of time

Three-mana planeswalkers have, in general, been very powerful. Teferi, Time Raveler is no different. This white and blue planeswalker comes in with a loyalty of four and has a passive ability that stops your opponents from casting spells unless it’s at sorcery speed, which shuts down counter spells and completely protects you on your turn.

Not only that, but you can add a loyalty to allow you to cast sorcery spells as though they had Flash until your next turn, and remove three loyalty to allow you to return an artifact, creature or enchantment to its owner's hand, before drawing a card. It’s a great mix of abilities, and it’ll serve you well.

6. Deathrite Shaman

A little bit of everything

It’s not a stretch to describe Deathrite Shaman as being a one-mana planeswalker. This black and green 1/2 has three powerful abilities you can use in a lot of decks. You can tap it to exile a land card from any graveyard to add one mana of colour to your mana pool.

You can then also spend either black and tap it to either exile an instant or sorcery to make your opponents lose two life, or green and tap it to exile a creature card from a graveyard to gain two life. This not only grants you benefits, but means you can exile potential threats from other graveyards too.

7. Shock lands

Hurts so good

Hallowed Fountain, Watery Grave, Blood Crypt, Stomping Ground, Temple Garden, Godless Shrine, Steam Vents, Overgrown Tomb, Sacred Foundry and Breeding Pool are all two-colour lands that come in tapped if you don’t pay two life. Hence the name “Shock lands”, because Shock does two damage.

These lands are mighty for a few reasons, but the most important one is that you can sort out a lot of mana issues because they all have two basic land types - which means you can fetch them up with a lot of different ramp spells, and even fetch lands too.

8. Farseek

Incredible ramp

Farseek reads: “Search your library for a Plains, Island, Swamp, or Mountain card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.” That means you can put one of your Shock lands - like those above - into play using this spell, which is amazing.

There’s also the fact that this green sorcery only costs two mana. That’s a very low cost for an extra land - and means that if you cast it on your second turn, you’ll have four mana on your third turn. That’s hard to argue with.

9. Bruvac the Grandiloquent

Double or nothing

Bruvac the Grandiloquent is a three-mana blue creature with one power and four toughness. Frankly, terrible in a fight, but that’s so far away from what Bruvac is all about, so it really doesn’t matter.

First of all, this is a legendary creature, which means it can helm a Commander deck. More importantly, it reads: “If an opponent would mill one or more cards, they mill twice that many cards instead.” This thing makes milling out opponents so easy it’s almost laughable. If you do mill someone out, you’ll statistically be laughing anyway, because it’s the most evil and also the most entertaining way to win a game of MTG.

10. Divine Visitation

Angelic horde

Finally, we’ve got Divine Visitation. This is a five-mana white enchantment that reads: “If one or more creature tokens would be created under your control, that many 4/4 white Angel creature tokens with Flying and Vigilance are created instead.”

Basically, if you were going to make a 1/1 Goblin token, for example, you would instead make a 4/4 angel with Flying and Vigilance. If you were going to make ten of those tokens, good news, because you’ve now got ten angels. While the card not doing anything when you cast it is a shame, you only need one turn with this thing to completely transform your board state.