Spend another five hours moving three spaces in the new Talisman board game from the studio behind Betrayal at House on the Hill

A new edition of Talisman, the classic adventure board game, is coming from the publisher behind Betrayal at House on the Hill.

Originally released in 1983, Talisman is a board game wherein two to six players compete to acquire the Crown of Command, which is held directly in the centre of the board. The original edition of the title was published by Games Workshop - the company behind the Warhammer and Warhammer 40K series of miniatures games - and designed by Robert Harris. In the game, players choose from a selection of characters inspired by classic fantasy roleplaying game archetypes, before travelling through each ring of the board in order to reach the middle.

The series has changed over the years, with Fantasy Flight Games - the company behind the recent Star Wars Unlimited trading card game - taking over publishing rights in 2008 before releasing a revised version of the Fourth Edition of the title. As players progress through the game, they’ll acquire new equipment, abilities and allies they can use to overcome the various challenges that block them from entering the inner rings of the board. Gaining these advantages can require players to pass a skill check of some kind, with each starting character offering a different array of statistics.

Players may also have to defeat a rogue’s gallery of monsters during the fantasy board game, all for the goal of completing a Talisman quest in order to enter the board’s inner world. Other players may challenge each other through combat, with any losing player being forced to fall back behind the winner. Whichever player reaches the Portal of Power first claims the Crown of Command, which they can use to eliminate all other players and win.

Talisman 5th edition, officially known as Talisman: The Magical Quest Board Game - 5th Edition, will be published by Avalon Hill, a studio that’s best known for releasing the horror board game series Betrayal at House on the Hill. The upcoming board game will have players competing for the iconic Crown of Command by making their way through the board’s rings towards the middle space. Players will be able to choose from 12 different playable characters: including a thief, a monk, a warrior, a ghoul and a sorceress.

Image credit: Avalon Hill, Wizards of the Coast

This new edition will feature 100 different adventure cards for players to encounter during their journey through the land of Talisman, all of which include illustrations - with the entire board game containing brand new artwork and updated components. The gameplay for 5th edition has been “streamlined” to make it more accessible to less experienced players, with no more details about its gameplay available beyond that.

Talisman: The Magical Quest Board Game - 5th Edition is set to be released on August 1st for a retail price of $60 (£47).