New Blade Runner RPG expansion asks how far you’d go for the Replicant Rebellion

A new expansion for the official Blade Runner tabletop roleplaying game invites you to join the Replicant Rebellion.

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game is based on the series of films based on Phillip K Dick’s sci-fi novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep.

Blade Runner, the first of these films, was released in 1982 and directed by Ridley Scott. The film sees Harrison Ford play Deckard, a Blade Runner - an officer whose sole purpose is to hunt and eliminate Replicants, or human-looking androids - who is tasked with finding and killing three escaped Replicants. Following on from the original film, Blade Runner 2049 is a sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Ryan Gosling. In Blade Runner 2049, Gosling stars as K, a Replicant Blade Runner who must follow the trail of a long-escaped Replicant fugitive and investigate the truth behind her death.

Both films take place in the same fictional science fiction universe wherein Replicants were designed and created entirely to fulfil the needs and wants of their human makers. The Blade Runner franchise is known for its cyberpunk aesthetics, as well as grim view of a near-future wherein corporations are able to commit terrible acts without consequence and exploit large swathes of people.

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game usually has players taking the roles of Blade Runners within the LA police department during the time period between the first and second films. However, rather than fulfilling their duties as Replicant hunting officers, the next expansion for the sci-fi RPG sees players abandoning their post to join the Replicant Underground.

Replicant Rebellion is a new expansion for the Blade Runner RPG that sees players get recruited into the Replicant Underground, a secret organisation whose goal is to ensure the freedom and liberation of Replicants: whatever the cost.

Image credit: Free League Publishing

Players will see themselves become members of the movement - running their own independent crew as they carry out a variety of missions on behalf of the Underground. From laying charges for explosives, sabotaging the Replicant trade and smoking out moles, players must be prepared for all manner of tasks. Members of the group might even find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place, as they balance their personal morality with the operations of the Replicant Underground.

Both the Replicant Rebellion expansion and the Blade Runner roleplaying game were published and created by Free League Publishing, the studio behind other licensed TRPGs such as the Alien Roleplaying Game.

A crowdfunding campaign for Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game - Replicant Rebellion will be launched on Kickstarter on May 28th.