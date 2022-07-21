Have a gander at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ film cast in full gear

The cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves showcased their on-screen styles at a San Diego Comic Con event, providing the clearest look yet at the upcoming film’s ensemble.

The event took place at the convention but was also livestreamed via IGN’s Tiktok account on July 20th. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant made costumed appearances in the promotional footage, all of them striking poses with weapons, instruments and teacups.

Not too many details have been revealed about the film, beyond the fact that it will take place in Dungeons & Dragons’ Forgotten Realms setting - more specifically the popularly depicted Sword Coast region - and that Grant will be playing the villain of the story opposite a party of five protagonists. Previous interviews with the cast kept the vibes a bit of a mystery, as Pine referenced Game of Thrones, Monty Python and 80s shlock as tonal pinpoints.

of Attribution The cast of the film showed off their high fantasy style in a looping video during the preview event at SDCC.

Folks have been gleaning tidbits of information from the actors’ garb and presentation, such as the iconic classes each cast member represents - little symbols next to their names is a fair indicator. Pine seems to be evoking a swaggering bard, equal points ‘actor playing an actor’ and Joey Batey’s Jaskier from the Witcher live-action series. Rodriguez, on the other hand, sports the musculature and weaponry of a barbarian whose class identity centres around channelling anger into power.

Smith looks to be playing a staff-wielding wizard, the nerdier spell slinging class that learns their craft from books and scrolls. Page could either be a fighter or a paladin, but the ornamental armour and ritual-esque stances has me leaning more towards the Bridgerton actor portraying an oath keeper. Finally, Lillis’ horned character is probably a druid and perhaps the party’s healer. She uses an odd slingshot-gauntlet hybrid in the looping promotional footage.

Based on coverage at SDCC so far, D&D owner Wizards of the Coast seems keen on dribbling out details as slowly as possible, instead pushing collectibles such as Pine suspended in a gelatinous cube (thanks ComicBook) and a poster showing off iconic monsters from the tabletop RPG’s history. A panel and actor Q&A is scheduled to take place today and will hopefully contain more solid information.