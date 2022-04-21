Dungeons & Dragons film entitled Honor Among Thieves

The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film adaptation has gotten a new title.

Revealed in the most recent D&D Direct stream, the tabletop roleplaying game film has been given a subtitle – Honor Among Thieves. Beyond the subtitle, whose significance was not explained during the stream, it was also confirmed that the D&D movie will take inspiration from the Forgotten Realms and Sword Coast setting, which are considered to be the standard worlds for Dungeons & Dragons. The Sword Coast features some iconic locations from the TRPG series such as the city state of Waterdeep and the city of Baldur’s Gate. No specific locations were confirmed to be featured in the upcoming adaptation.

Originally announced in 2015, the D&D film is set to star the likes of Chris Pine – known for his roles in the modern Star Trek films and Wonder Woman – Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis (IT: Part One) and Michelle Rodriguez, who is best recognised for being in the Fast & Furious franchise. Hugh Grant, a British actor who is beloved for his roles in Paddington 2 and Notting Hill, is set to play the movie’s villain. The D&D movie will be written by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who have previously worked together on the board game comedy film Game Night.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In a recent interview, Pine described the new Dungeons & Dragons film as being “like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of [Monty Python’s] Holy Grail,” as well as having “lots of thrills” and being “80s heartfelt […] with a bit of Goonies in there.”

The upcoming film will not be the first adaptation of the fantasy RPG, as a movie was released in 2000 starring Jeremy Irons and Justin Whalin simply called Dungeons & Dragons. After the first entry in the series – which is considered a huge flop – two sequels were released straight to home video, with the new movie considered to be a reboot of sorts.

Alongside the reveal of the upcoming film’s title, the D&D Direct Stream confirmed that Spelljammer – a sci-fi RPG campaign setting for D&D 2E – would be making a return with a new sourcebook. The D&D sourcebook will be called Spelljammer: Adventures in Space and will provide players and dungeon masters with an overview of the Wildspace, a galaxy within the Astral Plane.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to be released in cinemas in March 2023.