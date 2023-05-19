If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Poll: How important is a board game's artwork to you?

Different strokes for different folks.

The Pokémon Company
Liv Ngan avatar
Opinion by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

I have something to confess. Despite being a huge Pokémon fan, I own about 15 cards from the TCG. I'd buy more because I like collecting things but honestly? I'm not that enthusiastic about a lot of the artwork on the cards…

Admittedly I've also never played Pokémon TCG, though that's less about my opinion on the artwork and more to do with my game habits and preferences. If I was a trading card game aficionado though, I don't think the artwork on Pokémon cards would stop me from playing it.

Here's Wheels with our pick of the best new board games you should play this year.

But what's your opinion on artwork in board games? Do you feel that a game needs good artwork in order for you to play it? Or does it not matter to you at all? Come let us know - how important is a board game's artwork to you?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch