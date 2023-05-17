If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Poll: What's your favourite setting for board games?

Let's do the time warp again.

Liv Ngan avatar
Opinion by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

We all have our favourite genres of games, whether it's deck-building, social deduction, or wargames. But do you find yourself gravitating towards games with a particular setting? If so, we want to know!

A game's genre doesn't limit its setting - Axis and Allies and Warhammer 40k are both wargames, but the former is set during World War 2 whilst the latter has a futuristic, sci-fi setting. Warhammer Age of Sigmar even extends the genre to fantasy, which perhaps isn't the obvious setting you'd think of when talking about wargames.

Here's Wheels with our pick of the best new board games you should play this year.

Here at Dicebreaker, we try to cover a wide range of games in terms of their genre and setting, so we'd like to know what settings you like in your board games. Got a thing for ancient and medieval history? Or do you like playing games set in the opposite timeframe, a couple of millenium in the future?

I've got to say, I have a particular soft spot for ancient history thanks to Takenoko. Competing as a panda's keeper in an imperial court? Heck yeah. So come have your say and let us know - what's your favourite setting for board games?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch