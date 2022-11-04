Tabletop Awards 2022

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves delayed in film release date switch up

Honor's not dead; just slightly off schedule
Chase Carter avatar
News by Chase Carter Contributor
Published on
Screenshot from Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, an upcoming film adaptation of the tabletop RPG
Image: Paramount Pictures

Dungeons & Dragons’ latest film adaptation, Honor Among Thieves, has been delayed until March 31st, forcing fans of the tabletop RPG and fans of Chris Pine to wait a few more weeks to see if the two great flavour can combine into something even better.

According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures swapped Honor Among Thieves and the next instalment in the Scream franchise of horror films. Scream 6 moved up from March 31st to March 10th, while D&D’s hopeful franchise foundation gave up its March 3rd slot for a global release date of March 31st.

The studio reportedly provided no reason for the spring season shake up, but Deadline does note that science fiction film 65 starring Adam Driver, Chloe Coleman and Ariana Greenblatt launches March 10th, along with Willem Dafoe’s new drama film Inside. It’s likely, but not confirmed, that either Paramount or Wizards of the Coast (owner and publisher of Dungeons & Dragons) opted to give the film plenty of runway clear of any other genre flicks.

Honestly, with the brand new season of Storybreakers out now, who needs some Hollywood produced D&D film? Meet our daring crew of investigtors in this introductory video!

This is far from the first delay for Honor Among Thieves, nor the only one caused by scheduling concerns. It pushed back its original July 2021 release date to November of the same year in order to make room for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The COVID-19 pandemic further delayed filming, and the studio provided a May 2022 release date. Deadline reports that initial filming didn’t even begin until April 2022, and we didn’t get our first look at the trailer until San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Honor Among Thieves follows Chris Pine’s shady bard as he recruits co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis to join his motley crew of adventurers - each fill a class from the RPG’s core rules - on a quest to redeem their reputation after accidentally delivering an artefact into the hands of a doomsday cult. Hugh Grant will portray the ostensible main antagonist, and the film will be set in the Forgotten Realms, which constitutes the setting for D&D 5E’s official sourcebooks and adventures.

The film will be releasing several tie-in prequel novels following a few of the main cast. Two of hese promotional books, The Druid’s Call and The Road to Neverwinter, will follow the druid Doric and are written by E.K. Johnston and Jaleigh Johnson, respectively (thanks, Gizmodo). Graphic novel The Feast of the Moon will portray an earlier adventure of Pine’s character Edgin as he and a group of thieves attempt to protect a small town from a elf-stylised bandit king. It is written by Jeremy Lambert, Ellen Boener, Eduardo Ferigato and Guillermo Sanna.

