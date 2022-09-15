An adult activity camp was the closest I’ve felt to being a real-life D&D character - and I loved it

A few weeks back, during the August bank holiday weekend, some friends and I went to Camp Wildfire. If you’re not familiar with Camp Wildfire (I wasn’t, before a friend very kindly gifted me and my wife tickets for our 30th birthdays), it’s effectively an activity camp - the kind of thing you might’ve done as a kid at PGL or a Scout or through school - for adults.

Wildfire is a curious mixture of summer camp and music festival. The days are typically filled with activities that tend towards the artsy-crafty and makey-doey, with some more physical options such as aerial silks, trampolining and even trapeze thrown in for good measure. It’s an event much more for the Hobbycraft crowd than those looking to relive their school Sports Day glory - to my relief.

At night, attendees gather at a central arena for patrol games - based around four competing patrols, named after woodland animals in a very Scout-like fashion - before watching live musical acts, taking part in a pub quiz (complete with a guess-the-crisp-flavour round) and typically having one too many drinks alongside some extremely delicious Korean fried chicken. To give one possible example.