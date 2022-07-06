The best cards in Double Masters 2022 are quite troublesome to figure out because this isn’t a normal Magic: The Gathering set; this set is all about reprints. That means a lot of the power levels are already known, but while a card may be exceptional in Modern, it could be unplayable in Commander.

Weighing that all up is tough, but fear not, because so are we. For many players, Double Masters is purely for helping to lower the value of the secondary market of singles. You’ll still be able to draft the set if you like, but it’s a real mish-mash of cards from all over the place.

Best Double Masters 2022 cards

Get a first look at some of the top cards in Double Masters 2022

We’ve chosen the ten best cards from Double Masters 2022 weighted on different things. Some of these cards have been picked because they simply need more copies due to their popularity and scarcity. They’re still absurdly powerful, but it’s mostly just nice to see them in a set again. The others have been chosen because they’re staples of different MTG formats.

One thing all of these Double Masters 2022 cards have in common, though, is you should look out for them if you’re opening up packs of cards. So, let’s get stuck into the list to see what you should be hoping for when you crack open the latest set.

1. Dockside Extortionist

It is extortionate

Dockside Extortionist has only appeared once before, in MTG's 2019 Commander decks, making it one of the very best Double Masters 2022 cards to grab if you missed it. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Dockside Extortionist is a two-mana Red 1/2 that gives you Treasure tokens equal to the number of artifacts and enchantments your opponents control as it comes into play.

It’s a very potent card but, before this set, has only been printed once in the 2019 Commander decks. Ignoring the fact that this card wouldn’t have been out of place in New Capenna, this is a much-needed reprint of an excellent card. Treasure has only become more powerful since its initial printing too, so if you manage to get one of these in Double Masters, hold onto it.

2. Smothering Tithe

Treasure all over the place

Smothering Tithe allows you to quickly amass mana, making it a card to be reckoned with. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Smothering Tithe is a four-mana White enchantment that gives you a Treasure token whenever another player draws a card, unless they pay two mana. In essence, it asks every other player whether or not it’s worth them giving you one extra mana for the cost of two of theirs.

It’s a card that anyone who’s not got it in play hates, because what actually happens is that everyone will pay the cost for a turn or two, but once someone stops, everyone does. At that point, you end up with more mana that you know what to do with.

3. Imperial Seal

The king returns

Aside from a judge promo, Imperial Seal was last printed over a decade ago, making the card's reappearance in Double Masters 2022 a highlight of the set. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Imperial Seal is a one-mana Black sorcery spell that allows you to find a card from your library and put it on top of it. You lose two life for the pleasure, but it’s very powerful.

It’s also a card that has only been printed in Portal Three Kingdoms, a set that came out in 1999, which means it’s not had a printing this millennium. Well, aside from a judge promo, but that really doesn’t count for most people.

4. Monastery Swiftspear

Prince to Pauper

Monastery Swiftspear's reprint in Double Masters 2022 sees it drop in rarity from uncommon to common, allowing it to be used in the Pauper format. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Here’s a fun one! Monastery Swiftspear is a staple of a lot of aggressive Red decks, because it only costs one mana, has haste and gets +1/+1 whenever you cast a noncreature spell. However, what makes this printing in Double Masters 2022 really cool is that it’s been downshifted in rarity from uncommon to common, which means it’s now legal in Pauper.

5. Animar, Soul of Elements

Can you say creature combo?

Animar is a true blast from the past among the cards in Double Masters 2022, having debuted in the very earliest Commander decks. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Animar, Soul of Elements is one of the oldest dedicated Commander cards, having been printed in the first run of Commander precons. It’s a three-mana Green, Blue and Red 1/1 creature with so much text. It has protection from White and Black, gets a +1/+1 counter on it whenever you cast a creature, and makes creature spells you cast one mana cheaper for each +1/+1 counter on it. This is a truly absurd commander, and a blast to play with.

6. Kolaghan’s Command

Flexibility is key

The selection of options on Kolaghan’s Command makes it one of the most flexible cards in Double Masters 2022. Image: Wizards of the Coast

While not as powerful as it used to be, Kolaghan’s Command is still excellent in a lot of situations. This three-mana Black and Red instant allows you to choose two of its options. You can return a creature from your graveyard to your hand, make someone discard a card, destroy an artifact or deal two damage to something. This flexibility still allows it to hold its own, even as the power creep of MTG boots out other cards.

7. Glimpse the Unthinkable

Inconceivable

Love to mill? Glimpse the Unthinkable has you sorted: pay two mana and you can mill ten (10!) cards. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Mill is the strategy of the best among us. The pacifists who believe the world could be a better place, but also understand that sometimes you need to take action. Glimpse the Unthinkable is a two-mana Blue and Black sorcery that has a player mill ten cards. It’s simple, it’s cost-efficient and it’s oh-so-effective.

8. Emrakul, the Aeons Torn

It’s banned for a reason

15 for 15/15! Emrakul, the Aeons Torn comes at a steep cost, but it's well worth the price. Image: Wizards of the Coast

You can’t write about the best cards in Double Masters 2022 without including one of the titans, so why not go with the largest one? Emrakul, the Aeons Torn is a 15-mana flying 15/15 that can’t be countered, gives you an extra turn after you cast it, has protection from cards that have colours and has Annihilator 6. That last keyword isn’t seen much now, but it means that when it attacks the defending player has to sacrifice six permanents. Oh, also, if it goes into your graveyard from anywhere it instantly gets shuffled back into your deck.

9. Sensei’s Divining Top

Making your games take longer

Often known as just Top, this card lets you peek at the top three cards of your deck and rearrange them in the order you like. Cheap and effective. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Sensei’s Divining Top, or simply Top as many call it, is a one-mana artifact that allows you to pay one mana to look at the top three cards of your library and put them back in the order you’d like. You can also tap it to draw the top card of your library and place Top back on the top. It allows for deck manipulation, some really silly combos and just generally feels good to use.

10. Cavern of Souls

Tribal mentality

Cavern of Souls is the land card highlight of Double Masters 2022, and is likely to become a staple of MTG. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Here we have a land card. Cavern of Souls makes you pick a creature type as it enters the battlefield. You can then tap it to add one colourless mana, or one mana of any colour as long as it's for your chosen creature type. Not only that, but casting a creature using that mana means that spell can’t be countered. It’s an excellent foil to control decks, and will probably be seeing competitive play longer than any other Double Masters 2022 card on this list.