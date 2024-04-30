Virtual pop star Hatsune Miku is coming to Magic: The Gathering

Hatsune Miku and Magic: The Gathering are teaming up to release four separate Secret Lair series featuring the world-renowned digital pop star with the trading card game’s art. The first of these include six alternately illustrated cards from different artists, each depicting Miku in a slightly different fashion.

The four Secret Lair drops, which reprint existing MTG cards in limited quantities, will correspond to the four seasons starting with spring. Appropriately, the Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar - part of the upcoming Spring Superdrop 2024 release - will only feature cards in White, Red and Green Mana colours and are apparently inspired by the cherry blossoms and lightning from spring storms in Japan

The six reprinted cards, listed below, all feature Miku in the centre amidst blossoms, clouds, flowers or the soft pastel lights of a stage. Artists tapped for this round of illustrations include Jehan Choo, Justyna Dura, Mandy Jurgens, Dani Pendergast, Yuko Shimizu and 出利/SYUTSURI. There's even a promotional music video for a new song called Harmonize accompanying the announcement.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with the cyberspace android known as Hatsune Mike, the virtual pop star debuted in August of 2007 as a digital persona that uses a vocaloid voicebank to supply her iconic voice during live concerts where she is projected onto the stage. Miku is currently hosting a world tour and most recently appeared at this year’s Coachella music festival.

“Secret Lair lets us take the things fans already love about Magic: The Gathering and combine them with pop culture moments and amazing new artists,” said Mark Heggen, Wizards of the Coast’s VP of collectibles. “We're thrilled to team up with the global phenomenon that is Hatsune Miku to put on this year-long celebration for fans around the world.”

Hatsune Miku’s Secret Lair will be available for preorder as part of the larger Spring Superdrop starting May 13th at 9 a.m. Pacific. Both foil and non-foil versions will be available in English and Japanese, but the more popular drops tend to sell out extremely quickly - WotC does not print most Secret Lairs to demand. More information can be found on Secret lair’s official website.