Better Call Saul is the perfect encapsulation of tragedy and comedy

I’ve never seen Breaking Bad.

The hit television show, the entirety of which is available to watch on Netflix, became one of the cultural touchstones of the 2010s. Nevertheless, I’ve always stayed away from it. The main reason being that it has, especially now, the veneer of being too dark, cool and edgy.

Walter White is an excellent example of a character whose identity was inadvertently stolen by its audience. Despite not watching the show, I get the distinct impression that the creators never intended viewers to get behind White, considering his descent from loving family man to hardened drug dealer. Nevertheless, he became so iconic and ticked enough of the right boxes that a certain section of the audience worshipped him as ‘the man who knocks’.