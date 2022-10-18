The Mighty Nein return to Critical Role’s table for a two-part adventure available in theatres

The party of Critical Role’s second season will return to the roleplaying table for a two-part special that fans will be able to watch in theatres.

The Mighty Nein Reunited gathers the seven actors who portrayed the popular actual play show through its 2018-2021 season for a prologue session big enough and long enough to demand two theatrical screening dates. Part one, which clocks in at roughly 4.5 hours, will air on November 17th at 7 p.m. Pacific time. Part two goes even longer at 5 hours and 45 minutes and airs on December 1st at the same time.

According to the official announcement by Critical Role, Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham and perennial dungeon master Matthew Mercer will all return for a game of Dungeons & Dragons 5E that will tie up some of the loose ends left unaccounted for at the closing of season 2’s arc. While they left the specifics vague for now, here’s a short synopsis from the company’s website:

Picking up several months after the events in Cognouza, our unsung heroes have all started new chapters in their lives. However, when some discover that there are still old chapters yet to be closed, The Mighty Nein must reunite for more stories untold…

If you're all caught up on Criticcal Role, why not try out one of the four other actual play series Liv recommends in this video?

Like all Critical Role episodes, the two-part special will air live on Critical Role’s Twitch and YouTube channel, while VoDs and podcast versions will be made available during the week following each episode’s airing. Those wanting to catch it in theatres will need to live in one of the 27 states or three South American countries with participating Cinemark locations.

The Mighty Nein Reunited will show in Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador, along with Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin. (Thanks, Forbes.)

Critical Role is currently in its third campaign, which began in October 2021 and took the slightly altered cast of players to a whole new continent. Beyond the table, the company built around the show expanded into animation with an initial The Legend of Vox Machina, which retold the first season’s campaign. Amazon recently previewed the second season and ordered a third, while Critical Role continues to enjoy a friendly relationship with D&D publisher Wizards of Coast - the recent campaign book Call of the Netherdeep is the fourth such collaboration between the two companies.

Ticket prices and availability will vary by location. More information about The Mighty Nein Reunited can be found on Critical Role’s announcement page