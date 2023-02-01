Tabletop Awards 2022

2022's must-play tabletop games revealed!

Discover all the big winners from this year's Tabletop Awards, from the best board games and RPGs to groundbreaking designers and publishers.

See who won
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Meehan’s favourite albums of 2022

Did these appear on your list?

Alex Meehan avatar
Opinion by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Updated on
A featured image for Meehan's 2022 albums.

I have a tradition of creating a Spotify playlist featuring a song from every one of my favourite albums that were released that year. I will then share this playlist with my friends, because that’s what people with excellent taste do. In another display of narcissism, I’m going to use the Dicebreaker membership platform as an additional outlet to share my music tastes with. Here’s a summary of some of my favourite albums released last year. Feel free to share your favourites in the comments below.

Let’s Eat Grandma is probably best known for the song I Really Want to Stay at Your House, which appears on the soundtrack for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and is performed by one half of the pop duo, Rosa Walton – with the band’s other member being Jenny Hollingworth. Two Ribbons is the group’s third album and is easily their most commercially friendly, which is not to say it isn’t good. A mixture of upbeat pop and experimental synth melodies, Two Ribbons is an energetic album about seeking reassurance. Sometimes from friends, other times from lovers. From the unbridled joy of Levitation to the yearning of Watching You Go, Two Ribbons accurately captures both the fear and bliss of being young.

An alter-ego of sorts for solo artist Joshua Tillman, Father John Misty’s music is all about layers of deception. The character’s most recent album, Chloe in the Next 20th Century, feels unbearably nostalgic for a past that may or may not actually exist. Kiss Me (I Loved You) depicts a romance that Misty desperately clings to, despite the recipient of his affections clearly wanting nothing to do with his cliche displays of affection. Whilst Chloe tells the story of a woman so free-spirited and ‘random’, that it feels like Misty made her up in his fantasies. However, for me, Goodbye Mr Blue clearly takes the win for best song, providing one of those rare moments of sincerity and genuine emotion I always crave in a Misty album.

Become a Dicebreaker member to read this article

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us
Tagged With
About the Author
Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

After writing for Kotaku UK, Waypoint and Official Xbox Magazine, Alex became a member of the Dicebreaker editorial family. Having been producing news, features, previews and opinion pieces for Dicebreaker for the past three years, Alex has had plenty of opportunity to indulge in her love of meaty strategy board games and gothic RPGS. Besides writing, Alex appears in Dicebreaker’s D&D actual play series Storybreakers and haunts the occasional stream on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel.

Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch