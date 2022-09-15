Off The Table: I can’t believe how good the Resident Evil 2 Remake is

Off The Table is our series of members-only articles chatting about games we’ve been playing away from the tabletop. This week, Meehan shines her flashlight around the zombie-infested corridors of Resident Evil 2 on PC.

I’ve only actually played two entries in the Resident Evil series, with most of my knowledge about the franchise coming from an amazing, almost nine-hour long video by YouTube creator Noah Cadwell-Gervais. I played the Resident Evil remake, originally released on the Nintendo GameCube, via its PS4 version several years ago and never finished it, before picking up the remake of Resident Evil 2 on PC just last year.

Set in the remains of Raccoon City after a mysterious virus appears to have turned its people into flesh-eating zombies, Resident Evil 2 Remake sees the player taking control of either rookie police officer Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield, the worried sister of RE1 protagonist Chris. Whilst each of these campaigns have their own unique elements, they're roughly the same in terms of gameplay, with players needing to navigate the zombie-infested halls of the Raccoon City Police Station and beyond.