Off The Table: Thank god Silent Hill 2 is getting a remake

Off The Table is our series of members-only articles chatting about games we’ve been playing away from the tabletop. In this entry, Meehan celebrates the announcement of an upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake by ruminating on the original’s issues and triumphs.

Silent Hill 2 is touted as one of the greatest video games of all time and continues to be put on a pedestal by a certain generation of players. Despite coming from that exact generation of players – the kind of people who would have had access to a PlayStation 2 around the time of Silent Hill 2’s release in 2001 – I've never had this opinion. Probably because I didn’t play it for over 20 years, largely thanks to the terrible business practices of its publisher Konami has made it very difficult to find a decent legal version of Silent Hill 2 to play. Until now that is, with a full remake of the game arriving on PS5 – and eventually PC – sometime in the near future.

I’ve certainly not been immune to all the hype surrounding the game. From watching video essays on YouTube to having friends rave about it, Silent Hill 2 was built up as a masterpiece long before I actually got my hands on it. Thanks to the kindness of a friend, who had kept their original copy and a working PS2, I was able to recently experience the game for the first time.