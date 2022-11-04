Tabletop Awards 2022

Vote for your favourite tabletop games of the year!

Have your say and discover the best board games and RPGs of 2022 at the Tabletop Awards

Vote now
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Wingspan, Mystic Vale and Smash Up digital versions discounted in Steam Tabletop Gathering 2022 event

Free demos also featured.
Alex Meehan avatar
News by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Published on
Wingspan video game screenshot 2

An online event called Tabletop Gathering 2022 features discounts on digital versions of board games like Wingspan, Mystic Vale and Smash Up.

Hosted via the online PC store and platform Steam, Tabletop Gathering 2022 is an event organised by Monster Couch Studio – the developer and co-publisher behind the digital board game version of Wingspan. The event involves more than 100 developers behind digital versions of tabletop games or video games that are otherwise heavily inspired by tabletop titles.

Dicebreaker play the digital version of Wingspan.

Featured within the event are various demos of tabletop-esque video games, which players can currently download and play for free via Steam. The event’s available demos include a video game inspired by the fantasy board game Tainted Grail: Fall of Avalon, called Tainted Grail: Conquest, a video game version of the legacy board game The King’s Dilemma – which is set to be fully released in Q1 2023 – and a digital version of Senet, a board game that originates from Ancient Egypt.

As well as demos, Tabletop Gathering 2022 also features a collection of discounted digital board games. Notable inclusions within the sale include Monster Couch Studio’s very own Wingspan Digital, a video game version of the board game about attracting various birdlife. Originally released in 2020, the video game is currently available for £8.49 ($9.57) and has players challenging each other via online or local play, or enables players to go up against an AI opponent. It was recently announced that a digital version of the Wingspan: Oceania expansion would be coming to the video game, with a set release date yet to be revealed.

A trailer for Talisman: Digital Edition.

Other digital board games found in the Tabletop Gathering 2022 sale include Talisman: Digital Edition – currently available for £1.29 ($1.45) - a video game version of the adventure board game that has players travelling around the board in order to be the first to acquire the Crown of Command. The digital version of Smash Up, the deckbuilding game about combining two very different decks together to use against your opponent, is currently discounted for £2.59 ($2.92). Players can also get the video game version of Mystic Vale, a fantasy board game about crafting and using cards to save a druid’s homeland, is available for £5.14 ($5.79).

Tabletop Gathering 2022 is currently live, with an end date yet to be announced.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author

Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

Alex’s journey to Dicebreaker began with writing insightful video game coverage for outlets such as Kotaku, Waypoint and PC Gamer. Her unique approach to analysing pop culture and knack for witty storytelling finally secured her a forever home producing news, features and reviews with the Dicebreaker team. She’s also obsessed with playing Vampire: The Masquerade, and won’t stop talking about it.

Like what we do at Dicebreaker? Support us!

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Dicebreaker Merch