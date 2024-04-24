These official D&D cartoon miniatures let you relive the ‘80s classic in your own campaign - now with its iconic DM and villain

With Dungeons & Dragons marking its 50th year in 2024, the anniversary celebrations for the storied roleplaying game are well underway. Among the many birthday presents on their way for fans of the fantasy RPG is a set of figures from miniatures maker WizKids that bring to life some of the icons from across D&D’s universe - and Dicebreaker has an exclusive look at two of the most iconic.

The D&D Icons of the Realms: 50th Anniversary set spans - you guessed it - 50 pre-painted miniatures. That includes 25 different characters and creatures from D&D history, each in two different variants: one based on their earliest appearance in the RPG’s 1974 first edition, and one based on their most recent update in D&D 5E. (On top of the 50 standard miniatures, there’ll also be 10 secret-rare figures to try and hunt down for the first time.)

Joining the likes of classic monsters such as bugbears, mimics and pit fiends, some of which have never had official figures before, and characters straight out of D&D lore like Mordenkainen, Strahd von Zarovich and Vecna - who recently popped up in Stranger Things and will have a starring role in this year’s new 5E adventure Eve of Evil - will be an especially fun cameo for the characters seen in Dungeons & Dragons’ beloved ‘80s cartoon.

Dicebreaker can exclusively reveal the miniatures for the animated series’ big bad sorcerer Venger (that’s “big” in a very literal sense, measuring in at around seven-plus-feet tall in the show!) and the party’s guiding Dungeon Master, who has become the de facto vision of a D&D DM for those of a certain age.

The addition of Venger and the Dungeon Master to the previously revealed 50th Anniversary miniatures for Bobby the Barbarian, his thief sister Sheila and Uni, the baby unicorn who becomes Bobby’s companion, means that you can now bring the entire core cast of the D&D cartoon to your table.

The 50th Anniversary models combine with figures for their fellow party members Presto the magician, Diana the Acrobat, Eric the Cavalier and Hank the Ranger released in a previous D&D miniatures set based on starter set Dragons of Stormwreck Isle to complete the main line-up of the eighties animated show. (The Stormwreck Isle set also includes a figure for a female cleric from the adventure itself alongside the cartoon characters.)

Like WizKids’ other D&D booster packs, the 50th Anniversary set will be available as randomised boosters, each containing one large and three small or medium miniatures. Each booster will cost $25, or you can grab a brick of eight boosters - with 32 miniatures inside - for $200.

Along with the minis, WizKids has already released a decidedly not-miniature Red Dragon Wyrmling foam figure for D&D’s 50th anniversary, measuring in at just under two and a half feet - it’s yours for a mere $650.