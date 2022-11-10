Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar receive a holiday batch of Battleforce boxes

The days grow shorter, the nights grow chillier and the sound of Mariah Carey’s yuletide anthem already rings through department store speakers. The holidays have arrived, and Games Workshop has heralded the season with a new span of Battleforce boxes full for both Warhammer: 40k and Age of Sigmar.

If you’re not a dedicated miniature wargamer or Space Marine devotee, the differences between a Battleforce box and any other collection of sprues might not be readily evident. To be clear: that’s partly by design - Battleforce products collect previously released squads, individual figures and other minis into something meant to give players a fairly complete, 2000-point army.

That’s why the represented factions tend to follow Games Workshop’s product line from the past couple of years and lean on the most recent codex books to hit the market. It’s also why the big-brained, time-shifted Seraphon - my personal favourite - haven’t graced a Battleforce suite since 2018. Personal grudges aside, Battleforce can be a great opportunity for those who saved their wargaming funds all year or players ready to invest big in their first army.

Both of Games Warkshop’s main Warhammer titles - the hyper-milatistic science fiction Warhammer 40K and the only slightly less militaristic high fantasy Age of Sigmar - have eight and seven respective factions represented in the spate of boxed offerings. Here’s a breakdown by parent wargame:

Warhammer 40k

Adepta Sororitas – Sanctorum Guard

Adeptus Custodes – Watchers of The Gate

Adeptus Mechanicus – Elimination Maniple

Imperial Knights – Chainbreaker Lance

Death Guard – Council of The Death Lord

Thousand Sons – Court of The Crimson King

Imperial Fists – Bastion Strike Force

Raven Guard – Ravenstrike Battleforce

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar

Daughters of Khaine: Khainite Slaughter-Coven

Orruk Warclans: Kruleboyz Swamp-Lurkers

Gloomspite Gitz: Stampeding Squigalanche

Skaven: The Verminous Host

Nighthaunt: Legion Of Grief

Sylvaneth: Revenant Wargrove

Stormcast Eternals: Thunderstrike Spearhead

As is typical for Games Workshop releases, the company did not provide a release date or sticker price for any of these nearly complete-in-box armies. Previous years average out to $210 (£130), but that doesn’t account for the recent increase in prices for much of Warhammer’s miniature range this year.

More information about the Battleforce boxes can be found on the Warhammer Community website, including a list of the figures and links to individual information. Pre-orders are not yet open, but given all of the Christmas talk in the blog post, expect some news on that front to drop soon.