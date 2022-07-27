Pokémon-style TRPG supplement for D&D features over 160 monsters to catch

A new tabletop roleplaying game supplement for Dungeons & Dragons 5E and Pathfinder enables players to capture and train monsters.

In a similar fashion to the popular video game and trading card game franchise Pokémon, Battlezoo Eldamon is a supplement that features a collection of monsters that can be tamed and trained in battle. Featuring over 160 different monsters to collect, Battle Zoo Eldamon is a supplement that allows players to find and befriend creatures in their D&D or Pathfinder campaigns.

Eldamon are ancient creatures that manifest in a variety of forms, some being more fearsome and powerful than others. As additional classes designed for fantasy tabletop RPGs Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder, player characters will be able to tame and command Eldamon. Some are able to train Eldamon in mock battles against other Eldamon, before employing them in full-on combat against serious threats. Other classes enable players to build a strong enough bond with an Eldamon to be able to use their abilities themselves.

In another similarity to Pokémon, each Eldamon is connected to a particular type of elemental power, meaning that certain Eldamon will be better against certain opponents. Eldamon are also capable of evolving into more powerful versions of themselves. An Eldamon’s battle form is a temporary form that the creatures use whenever they enter into combat, reverting back to their adorable pet forms after the danger has passed. Eventually, with the right amount of training and patience, players can coax their Eldamon into their evolved forms, unleashing their full power and turning them into an intimidating companion.

The elemental avatar class included in the Eldamon supplement for tabletop RPGs D&D and Pathfinder sees players harnessing the power of a Eldamon within them. As player characters further attune to their connected Eldamon, they’ll unlock more abilities to use. In time, players will be able to perform powerful feats of elemental magic, including ones that blend multiple elements together.

Battlezoo Eldamon was co-created by Stephen Glicker – the founder of Roll for Combat, the studio behind Battlezoo Eldamon, and a designer for Pathfinder and Starfinder - Mark Seifter, who has also previously worked on Pathfinder releases, and Eleanor Ferron, who served as art director for the supplement.

Roll for Combat has also released other books in the Battlezoo series, including the Battlezoo Bestiary which enables players to hunt monsters and craft weapons, armour and items from their hides, bones and other aspects.

The Kickstarter campaign for Battlezoo Eldamon is live until August 27 with a pledge of $99 (£83) getting backers a hardcover copy of the book – alongside Battlezoo Bestiary – for either D&D 5E or Pathfinder in January 2023. Alternatively, digital versions of the books are available for a pledge of $49 (£41).