Warhammer RPG maker announces new D&D 5E compatible system alongside “tragic fantasy” setting

Cubicle 7, the publisher behind Warhammer Fantasy RPG and Age of Sigmar: Soulbound are developing an upcoming tabletop RPG called Broken Weave, which will contain an early look at their newly developed rules system - C7d20.

Announced January 27th, the C7d20 system will be compatible with Dungeons & Dragons 5E, or rather that edition’s System Reference Document (SRD) 5.1 that Wizards of the Coast released under a Creative Commons licence the very same day. What this means for Cubicle 7’s nascent licence remains an open question, but creators can effectively reproduce the SRD’s text as long as they attribute it to Wizards. Mentioning D&D is no longer needed.

The C7d20 system advertises exactly what it is in the name - Cubicle 7’s RPG ruleset compatible with 5E tabletop material. The company, which also publishes The Doctor Who Roleplaying Game and Uncharted Journeys, said it plans to release a core rulebook “later this year” that will combine the SRD’s foundational mechanics with the particular additions introduced through 5E-compatible books such as Doctors & Daleks and Adventures in Middle-Earth.

Players can sneak an early peek at the system when Cubicle 7 crowdfunds Broken Weave on Kickstarter starting February 8th. The “post-apocalyptic, tragic fantasy setting will be compatible with both core 5E and C7d20, and that’s about the extent of what we know so far. One piece of key art shows a knight wearing a horned helmet, festooned with sashes, charms and ornamental colours. The crumbling ruins of a temple fills the background, hinting at a broken world, perhaps in the midst or immediate aftermath of wide scale societal upheaval. You know, the perfect framework for sad storytelling and swinging massive swords.

Cubicle 7 ended the announcement by saying it is “involved in discussions about open licensing and will have more news on this as the situation develops.” This makes sense given the amount of established third-party IPs the publisher has in its portfolio. Such decisions can reportedly take time and might explain why a wholly new setting will be the torchbearer for C7d20 - much easier than convincing the BBC to let a tabletop company fuss around with Doctor Who.

Dicebreaker has reached out to Cubicle 7 for more information and will update this story accordingly.