Dark Souls RPG publisher announces release dates for corrected books

Corrected copies of Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game will be available soon, according to publisher Steamforged Games. Digital versions will be made available by the end of June, but physical books won’t be shipped out until October of the year.

The announcement comes from a recent update to Steamforged Games’ blog, wherein the UK-based company explained that anyone who pre-ordered the book through their website will receive the newest PDF files immediately. Those who purchased the RPG through a third-party retailer will be able to claim a digital copy via Bits and Mortar’s website at the end of June.

Players first reported issues with Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game back in mid-April, saying the earliest releases in the UK were riddles not only with typos but poor editing, baffling mechanical inconsistencies and outright broken rules descriptions. Some references to Dungeons & Dragons 5E, which the Dark Souls RPG uses as a framework, survived through to printing without being changed to fit Steamforged Games’ own work.

Wheels introduces some excellent tabletop RPGs beyond the shadow of Dungeons & Dragons.

The publisher officially apologised on April 20th and promised to reprint purchased copies of both the regular physical edition and the special collector’s edition of the 500-page rulebook. At that time, it was already out in the UK and Europe and was planning a US release for May 16th. According to the most recent statement, that release has been delayed to October of this year.

Now, US customers will need to wait for their physical books to ship alongside the corrected versions, the upshot being that they won’t have the added hassle of filing for a replacement. Those who bought the book will need to visit this link to Steamforged Games’ website to process a replacement form.

If this is the first time you’re hearing of a tabletop RPG based on Dark Souls, it reportedly “cut 5E to ribbons before reanimating it” in a quest to imagine a version of Lothric that groups could explore on the tabletop. Matt previously speculated about how the licensed adaptation could use unique traits of tabletop RPGs to embrace the video game series’ mechanic of death and rebirth, but he probably didn’t mean for something quite so literal. And for those intrigued by the idea but not willing to wait until June, there’s a list comprising a small sample of tabletop RPGs riffing on Dark Souls’ whole vibe.