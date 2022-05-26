Dark Souls RPG miniatures will include stat blocks for D&D 5E

The range of official Dark Souls miniatures releasing later this year will include stat blocks compatible with Dungeons & Dragons 5E, publisher Steamforged Games has confirmed.

The upcoming range of figures will include enemies, bosses, character classes, NPCs and artefacts from the series of video games, some of which previously appeared in Steamforged’s Dark Souls: The Board Game and its many expansions. The publisher has also released a card game based on the acclaimed series of punishing action RPGs.

Each box will include between one and six different unpainted miniatures based around specific groups and factions from the world of Dark Souls and its two direct sequels.

The first six sets will include Silver Knight Greatbowmen, Hollow Crossbowmen, the Guardian Dragon boss seen in Dark Souls II, a set titled The Silver & The Dead including Silver Knights and Hollow Soldiers, and two packs of Unkindled Heroes, containing a variety of playable character classes: Knight, Warrior, Assassin, Herald, Pyromancer, Cleric, Thief, Sorcerer, Mercenary and Deprived.

The miniatures will include stat cards designed for use in Dungeons & Dragons 5E and other RPGs that use the game’s d20 system engine, including Steamforged’s own Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game.

The official roleplaying adaptation of the Dark Souls series was released in the UK earlier this year, and will see a physical release in the US this autumn following its delay due to widespread mistakes in its original printing, which will be reissued to existing owners later this year.

The Dark Souls miniatures are yet to have a release date announced, beyond sometime “later this year”.

The miniatures sets will cost between $24.95 and $29.95 (£24.99/£29.99) for the sets of enemies and character classes, up to $49.95 (£49.99) for the hulking 110mm Guardian Dragon.