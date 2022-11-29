Amazon listing hints at release date and price for Dungeons & Dragons’ next adventure book

The next campaign anthology for mega-popular tabletop RPG Dungeons & Dragons might have a release date and price point, courtesy of a new Amazon listing.

Keys From the Golden Vault, originally announced during this year’s Wizards Presents showcase, was originally scheduled for Q1 - or winter, for the non-business executives - of 2023. The new Amazon listing, first reported by ComicBook, refines that date to February 21st and appends a $49.95 price tag to the hardcover edition.

I should note up front that Amazon product listing should not carry the same evidentiary weight as, say, Wizards of the Coast publishing a blogpost or pushing official artwork on their social media. These pages are often placeholders created by Amazon or other companies in anticipation of future releases. We’ve seen Wizards delay books in the past, so take this with the requisite grain of salt.

To wit, the description on the Amazon page for Keys from the Golden Vault reads more like a cheeky teaser than a summary of what you’re about to purchase: “Greetings, adventurer. You’ve snuck in and found a wondrous treasure! Keys From the Golden Vault is a Dungeons & Dragons adventure anthology with a heist at the center of every tale. Nothing else is yet known about the contents of this tome, but keep an eye on your favorite D&D news sources for your first sneak peek inside.”

We learned about the heist-focused collection of adventures earlier this year. Keys from the Golden Vault will be structured similarly to Journeys through the Radiant Citadel, which explored the eponymous location and its surroundings through interconnected adventures fully written and illustrated by a team of BIPOC tabletop creators.

The 208-page book will be the first of five announced titles Wizards has lined up for 2023 - the last year before the rollout of One D&D begins with three core rulebooks constituting the foundation of whatever comes next for the RPG giant. Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants and The Book of Many Things will serve as supplemental material, while Phandelver Campaign and the Planescape boxed set promises more concrete sourcebooks for groups already itching for new horizons.

Dicebreaker has reached out to Wizards of the Coast for more information about Keys from the Golden Vault.