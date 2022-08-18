D&D’s next adventure anthology features a series of Ocean’s Eleven-style heists

The next adventure anthology releasing for Dungeons & Dragons will be a series of Ocean’s Eleven-style heists.

Revealed as part of the recent Wizards Presents 2022 event, Keys from the Golden Vault will be a collection of short adventures all focused around heists. Citing the classic heist movie Ocean’s Eleven (2001), which saw George Clooney’s Danny Ocean recruiting a collection of specialists – including Matt Damon’s Linus Caldwell and Brad Pitt’s Rusty Ryan – in order to steal from a Las Vegas casino, as inspiration, Keys from the Golden Vault will have players attempting to pull-off tense jobs within the world of the tabletop roleplaying game.

Details around Keys from the Golden Vault are yet to be released, with each of the stories found within the adventure book expected to be short in length and will likely favour the stealthier kind of playable character, rather than a more combat focused one.

The Wizards Presents 2022 event.

The release of Keys from the Golden Vault was one of several announcements made during the Wizards Presents 2022 event, with the biggest piece of news being the release of One D&D. The “next generation” of the fantasy tabletop RPG, One D&D will introduce a collection of new rules to the game, whilst keeping it compatible with the current 5th Edition and the online platform D&D Beyond. A D&D Digital Play Experience will be released for One D&D that will enable Dungeon Masters to use 3D creation tools to develop and run their campaigns and one-shots of Dungeons & Dragons.

Other announcements made during the Wizards Presents 2022 event also include a new companion book to last year’s Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, called Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants. Another announcement was the reveal of The Book of Many Things, which will be a collection of creatures, locations and items that can spawn as a result of the legendarily chaotic Deck of Many Things.

A revised version of the classic Mines of Phandelver adventure that expands the short story into a complete campaign – including elements of cosmic horror – was revealed alongside a package featuring a setting book, bestiary and adventure book for the classic Planescape setting, which will be similar to the package recently released for the Spelljammer setting.

The Keys from the Golden Vault book is set to be released in Q1 2023, with a retail release price yet to be confirmed.