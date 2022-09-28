D&D, Vampire: The Masquerade to be played at fundraising event for trans-supportive charity

A fundraising event set to raise money for a trans-supportive charity will involve actual play livestreams – wherein participants are recorded playing tabletop roleplaying games – of titles such as Dungeons & Dragons and Vampire: The Masquerade.

Roll for Good is a roleplaying game organisation that raises money for various charities via TRPG playthroughs. A collective formed of international, queer, trans, neurodivergent, POC and disabled people, Roll for Good is a community that specialises in activism and charitable work via tabletop RPGs.

The senior organising team of the collective itself is also formed of volunteers who reflect its diversity and donate both time and energy to helping to spread positivity through tabletop roleplaying. Previous events run by Roll for Good include fundraising for Mind – which is a charity that supports people who need mental health care – and World Central Kitchen, a non-for-profit organisation that provides food to people around the world who have suffered from disasters.

Johnny explains how to play Dungeons & Dragons.

The collective’s latest event will be raising money for Mermaids, a UK-based charity that supports young trans people and their families. Due to take place later next month throughout the entire day, the event will see groups of players and game masters coming together to play a selection of RPGs, which will be livestreamed. Featuring intermissions, made up of pre-recorded shows, as well as live-chats – moderated by volunteers – and giveaways to encourage viewers to donate.

Roll for Good will include one-shot playthroughs – meaning that the entire storyline will be condensed into the entire session - of tabletop RPG titles such as popular fantasy TRPG Dungeons & Dragons 5E, the horror RPG Vampire: The Masquerade, which has players becoming members of the beautiful and the dead in the modern age, and Camp Slaughter, a roleplaying game that has the group roleplaying a horror movie.

A video from Mermaids explaining how to support trans children.

Mermaids is a non-for-profit organisation that provides support for trans, nonbinary and gender-diverse children and young people, as well as their families. As a charity, Mermaids helps young people to feel a greater sense of community and emotional support, as well as educate society on transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse identities.

The Roll for Good fundraising event for Mermaids will be taking place on October 22nd, with viewers able to watch and donate throughout the day.