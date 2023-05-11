Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG prepares for World Championship with Duel Links and Master Duel freebies

A new in-game event drums up anticipation for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG’s first live World Championship in four years. The Road to Worlds campaign for both Duel Links and Master Duel will heap digital rewards on players ahead of the first round of competition qualifiers.

This year’s world championship holds particular significance, as it falls on the trading card game’s 25th anniversary year while also being the first in-person finals since the COVID-19 pandemic forced massive events online and into smaller regional tournaments. It will be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan on August 5th and 6th and will invite the best duelists from both digital games and paper Yu-Gi-Oh! to compete for a grand prize and ultimate bragging rights.

According to a press release from publisher Konami, players will simply need to access either Master Duel, the popular PC and mobile app that best simulates paper Yu-Gi-Oh!, or the more story-focused Duel Links to take advantage of daily rewards and log-in missions. Road to Worlds will hit Master Duel on May 10th, while Duel Links can start earning rewards on May 30th.

Master Duel players can earn 1,000 Gems - the in-game currency used to purchase cosmetics and additional content - along with a copy of the UR Blackwing Full Armor Master (Royal Finish) card and matching icon. Duel Links fans are fairly spoiled for content, by comparison. The big piece is a Legend Foil rarity Odd-Eyes Raging Dragon card from the ARC-V anime series, but rewards also include a free structure deck, eight different tickets of various rarity used to craft individual cards, a character unlock ticket and 1,000 gems.

Qualifying rounds for the 2023 World Championship will take place across both digital apps starting this month - Master Duel players will enter the fray on May 16th, and Duel Links begin climbing the ladder on May 30th.

