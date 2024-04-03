Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel hits 60m downloads, offers up free gems and hot new cards in celebration

Just over two years since the launch of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game’s dedicated mobile app, Master Duel has garnered an impressive 60 million global downloads, and the publisher is celebrating the milestone with a series of login bonuses for all users that include cards, free gems and more.

First dropped in 2022 and immediately charming us with its relatively easy onramp into a TCG that can often seem… complicated, Master Duel has supported its online playerbase with consistent events, festivals, competitions and added game modes. Like Magic Arena and Pokémon TCG Live, Master Duel positions itself as the definitive way to scratch that dueling itch when your paper decks aren’t within easy reach.

Now, Konami has announced a celebration that will award all players who log in during a certain time period with 1,000 gems and three packs of the new Blazing Arena digital booster for free. Players can crack open these selection packs - meaning they contain new cards only - for a chance to claim some cards with the returning Volcanic archetype, such as Volcanic Emperor and the highly sought after Bonfire (which also might be a hint at some Dark Souls-inspired cards that were recently printed).

Absolute beginner tries to understand Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Absolute beginner tries to understand Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

These packs will also contain summoned monsters from the Unchained archetype, including the meta-defining Diabellstar the Black Witch first printed in 2023. This sticky beater with a massive knife is fairly painless to summon and can prove a real thorn in opponents’ side, even if her restrictions mean a strategy where you rush three copies onto the battlefield isn’t in the cards, so to speak.

Konami takes Master Duel seriously, allowing digital competitors their own trophy-earning event alongside paper Yu-Gi-Oh! and Duel Links in 2023. The often malcontented company also began experimenting with AI in Master Duel’s computer-led opponents earlier this year that might ‘learn’ how to actually put up a fight. Alicia Haddick put the proof-of-concept through its paces at The Legend of Duelist event and found it not without some interesting potential, even if the future of dueling a next-gen Siri is far off, still.

In the meantime, check out Dicebreaker’s lists of the best Master Duel decks you can build right now and begin climbing that ladder. As you wade into the meta, our well-updated ban list will ensure you don’t play around with confiscated toys.