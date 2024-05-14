Warhammer Skulls returns next week for a fresh look at Space Marine 2 and Boltgun, plus other video games
Big-screen Warhammer fan Rahul Kohli is back as host, too.
Games Workshop will offer up another look at its incoming line-up of Warhammer video games next Thursday, as Warhammer Skulls returns for fresh peeks at the likes of Space Marine 2, Boltgun and Total War: Warhammer.
Warhammer Skulls has been running for a good few years now, serving as a showcase of video games based on Warhammer 40,000, Age of Sigmar and other Games Workshop tabletop titles.
This year, it’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 leading the way, with the long-awaited sequel to the Gears of Warhammer third-person shooter teased to see some fresh announcements during the stream. (Perhaps the recently leaked multiplayer PvP mode will be in there.)
Also headlining this year’s Skulls is Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, last year’s bloody first-person shooter soaked in the retro flavour and hectic pace of nineties shooters like Doom and Wolfenstein.
Hosting the stream for a second year will be Rahul Kohli, the charismatic Haunting of Bly Manor actor known for his love of Warhammer - and who voiced Boltgun’s Malum Caedo.
Elsewhere, Games Workshop has teased news and announcements for a laundry list of Warhammer 40k video games including Rogue Trader, Tactics, Battlesector, Warpforge and Darktide, along with showings for the fantasy-based Total War: Warhammer and Blood Bowl 3, the underwhelming latest adaptation of the otherwise magnificent fantasy football game that - in my opinion at least - is the best thing GW has ever done.
Kicking off alongside the Skulls Twitch stream at 5pm BST/9am PST next Thursday, May 23rd will be a week-long sale on various Warhammer video games across Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation, Xbox and more.