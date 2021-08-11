The Indie Game Developer Network has announced its shortlist of candidates for the 2021 Indie Groundbreakers Award across five categories, including Game of the Year. The winner will be announced sometime before Gen Con begins on September 16th.

The Indie Groundbreakers Awards have been spotlighting talent in the independent tabletop design community since 2016. According to its official website, the nominations and awards “recognize games (and game designers) who are creating new and exciting game designs that push the boundaries in innovation, in promoting diversity, and in expanding what it means to be ‘indie.’”

In an August 11th post, the judging committee composed of people from within and without the IGDN announced nominees for Game of the Year and the four additional categories - most innovative, best art, best setting and best rules. Qualifying entries must be a LARP, tabletop RPG, board game or related title released sometime between January 1st and December 31st 2020 and be independently published - such distinction is commonly understood but the judges retain final say.

Winners in the four main categories get a $50 cash prize, rights to apply their win and the IGDA logo to their games and public acknowledgement. Game of the year winners get a $300 cash prize and everything else, plus an invitation to sell their game at all conventions where IGDA attends in an official capacity over the next year.

The nominated games span a breadth of genres, forms and mechanical bases. Mapmaking games sit next to LARPs and anthologies of erotic roleplaying titles, showing the creativity and design space of “tabletop” is a lot more vast than polyhedral dice and hardbound sourcebooks - not that there isn’t games in that tradition nominated as well.

Below are a list of the awards and their nominees:

Most Innovative

Beak, Feather & Bone, by Tyler Crumrine

The Wizards and the Wastes, by John “Batts” Battle

On the Wings of a Red Dragonfly, by NinjaPenguinAM

Our Mundane Supernatural Life, by Storybrewers Roleplaying

This Discord has Ghosts in it, by Will Jobst

Best Art

MoonPunk, by Wannabe Games

No Stone Unturned, by Adam Bell

Space Goblins, by Viditya Voleti

Sunken, by Mike Martens

Lutong Banwa, by Diwata ng Manila

Best Setting

Barrow Keep, by R. Rook Games

Karanduun, by makapatag

Visigoths vs Mall Goths, by Lucian Kahn

Hounds of the Tsar, by Last Redoubt Games

Mainframe, by Gordie Murphy

Best Rules

Slayers, by Spencer Campbell

Space Goblins, by Viditya Voleti

Last Fleet, by Black Armada

Mainframe, by Gordie Murphy

Our Mundane Supernatural Life, by Storybrewers Roleplaying

Game of the Year